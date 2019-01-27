Lais Ribeiro Shows Off Nude Body In A Transparent Jacket For New Photoshoot

Brazilian stunner Lais Ribeiro’s fans certainly wait throughout the year to see her amazing body on the ramp of Victoria’s Secret fashion show as well as in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s yearly magazine. But to keep her 2 million fans and followers on Instagram interested and engaged, Lais makes sure to post skimpy pictures of herself every now and then on her social media accounts.

In her recent Instagram snap, the 28-year-old model left nothing to the imagination by wearing a transparent jacket and skimpy nude-colored panties to pull off a nearly-nude look. So as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity, Lais covered one of her nipples with the silver embellishment of her jacket while the other one with her hair. The model wore her black tresses down, accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings and kept it very simply by going for nude makeup.

The picture was exclusively captured for Maxim Mag, which is well-known for posting risque and nearly-nude photographs of famous models very often. Within a few hours of going live, the picture garnered close to 8,000 likes and fans couldn’t seem to hide their excitement after seeing the provocative photograph. Some called her “extremely beautiful and sexy,” while others said that she is the “hottest” model in the world.

The model also took to her own Instagram page and posted a photo where she is featured wearing a white bandeau which she paired with a matching pencil skirt and a white jacket. She, per usual, wore minimal makeup just to enhance her beautiful feature, tied her hair into a sleek bun with a side parting, and accessorized with a very glamorous pearl necklace.

She completed her look with a pair of white strappy heels to pull off a very chic look. In the photograph, the model flaunted her enviable, never-ending cleavage and a glimpse of her perky breasts as well as her well-toned abs, a move that immediately sent pulses racing.

Lais is no stranger to flaunting her amazing body. Per an earlier article by the Inquisitr, the model wore a skimpy hot pink bikini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s video where she was featured striking some hot poses to flaunt her amazing body that left her fans totally hot under the collar.

In an interview with Vogue, the hottie was asked, if she could talk to her 10-year-old self, what would she tell her? In reply, Lais said the following.