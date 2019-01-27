‘Playboy Mexico’ Playmate Rachel Cook Lifts Her Shirt & Exposes Unbelievable Body In Sultry Snapshot

American model — and Playboy Mexico cover girl — Rachel Cook is known the world over for her enviable figure and her ability to make nearly every pose stand out from the one which came before it. Whether she’s being featured on the cover of a gentleman’s magazine or as a centerfold in a swimsuit issue, Rachel knows exactly what steps to take to set hearts racing and pulses pounding amongst her legions of ardent admirers.

In this latest series of Instagram images, Rachel can be seen striking a sultry pose in front of a row of towering palm trees, some bright pink bicycles, and some buildings belonging to what appears to be a beach resort. Wearing a tasseled white crop top — one which leaves very little to the imagination — the brunette bombshell raises both of her arms to play with her dark locks, lifting her shirt in the process. This pose is common to all three photos in the set, all taken from different angles to emphasize different parts of Rachel Cook’s stunning physique.

With the heavily tasseled crop top and tiny bikini bottoms doing little to mask Rachel’s rock-hard abdominals, curvaceous hips, or toned thighs, the model basks in the sunlight. In each shot she sports the slightest of smiles, her plump lips painted neutral nude. With a bit of bronze eyeshadow resting beneath perfectly sculpted brows putting the finish on her glowing makeup look, it’s clear that the former Playboy bunny is a seasoned professional in the beauty and fashion industry.

In the caption of the photo, Rachel makes her love for the color green evident, and also throws out a promotional pitch for her IGTV — or Instagram TV — presence. It looks like her fans and followers also loved the extremely sexy snapshots, as they awarded the trio of images over 20,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in very short order. Given that Rachel Cook’s latest Instagram share has only been live for a little less than an hour, as of the writing of this article, this is quite the feat indeed.

One user posed a question to the model, writing, “Are you vegan, vegetarian or ‘normal?’ Btw you are so beautiful,” followed by a smiling emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “You look great! Bet you’re missing Washington,” to which Rachel replied, “maybe in the summer I will miss it.”

No matter what Rachel Cook has in mind for the future, one can be sure that she will have quite the audience for it. Boasting 2.2 million Instagram followers and counting, there can be little doubt that the American model is a rising star in the modeling industry, and her most serious devotees can’t wait to see what she shares next.