Mysterious Christopher Nolan Film Set For 2020 Release

The new movie will be Nolan's first since "Dunkirk."

One of the biggest and most successful directors in the business will be releasing his newest movie in 2020. It is being reported that Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan is underway on a new film which will be released in under two years. Details on the project are being kept under wraps at this time, but fans of the director have been overjoyed since the news broke.

Variety is reporting that the new film will be released on July 17, 2020, and will be another team-up between Nolan and Warner Brothers Studios. Nolan has not released a film since 2017’s Dunkirk which was a major box office success. The only other information Warner Brothers revealed about the new project is that it will be released in IMAX. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise as it’s become routine for a Nolan film to do so.

This will be the fourth July release for Nolan following the Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), and the Dark Knight Rises (2012). Other notable films from the director include Batman Begins (2005), the Prestige (2006), Interstellar (2014), Memento(2000), and Insomnia (2002.)

The new movie is being described as an event film and only has the Nolan name attached to it at this time. The director generally keeps a small group of actors around him and has used many of the same ones in several of his films. Michael Caine has worked with Nolan six times, with Christian Bale boasting four times. Tom Hardy has starred in three Nolan flicks as has Morgan Freeman and Cillian Murphy, while Marion Cotillard and Joseph Gordon Levitt have both been in two.

Mysterious Christopher Nolan movie announced for 2020 https://t.co/ohfzDB8btZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 26, 2019

When it comes to box office numbers, Nolan has proved to be a juggernaut. The director’s films have brought in over $4.7 billion, largely in part from the Dark Knight and the Dark Knight Rises which each earned over a billion dollars on their own. Inception is Nolan’s biggest standalone film which garnered over $800 million worldwide and also earned him a Best Picture and Best Screenplay Academy Award nomination. The Dark Knight Rises was just recently surpassed by Aquaman as the biggest DC Comics movie of all time in the box office, but Nolan certainly is not sweating over it.

Warner Bros. announced Friday that Christopher Nolan's next film will open in IMAX on July 17, 2020. The project is described as an event film, but nothing else is known about his latest venture https://t.co/QC0xX9QbjY — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 25, 2019

For now, the only other releases scheduled to go up against the mysterious Nolan project are Bob’s Burgers and the SpongeBob Movie. Other big 2020 movies include Wonder Woman 1984, Avatar 2, Bond 25, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. More details regarding the film are expected to come this summer.