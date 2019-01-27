American Instagram Model Pauline Jackson Flaunts Sandy Cheeks In Barely-There Thong Beach Bikini

American model Pauline Jackson can frequently be found on Instagram, sharing sultry snapshots and provocative photos to her legions of fans and followers. In her most recent share, one made just hours ago as of the writing of this article, the brunette bombshell can be seen flaunting her iconic derriere — sand and all.

In this particular image, Pauline can be seen striking a familiar pose, partially in profile against the camera lens with her back mostly turned to her audience. Her signature chestnut tresses are styled in long, straight lines — coming to rest at the middle of her back. Donning a charcoal-gray two-piece bikini, complete with thong bottoms, Pauline leaves very little to the imagination. Her sculpted backside is on full display, and is covered in fine granules of sand from the beach backgrounding the entire shot.

Twisting her hands together in an odd pose, yet fixing the camera with an intense stare and a slight smile, Pauline Jackson shows that she is a true professional — adding unique elements to every composition that draws attention via deep detail. The background is in such soft focus, blurry to the extreme, that it’s difficult to discern much of anything beyond that it was taken by the waterfront.

Accessorizing her beach-side look with perfectly sculpted brows, a smoky eye, and a light nude lipstick — it’s clear that the American beauty knows exactly how to send pulses, and hearts, racing.

Captioning the image with an acknowledgement that she is aware of the sand situation as regards her booty, Pauline’s revealing photo has already attracted an outsized amount of love from her fan-base. In the short time that the image has been live on Instagram, over 10,000 users have taken the time to award the share a like — and more than 200 of those admirers spent a few moments composing a note for Pauline in the comments section.

One user wrote, “You must have a great trainer!” while another social media follower of Jackson’s quipped, “Woman crush everyday,” followed by a heart emoji.

It would appear that Pauline Jackson is something of a world traveler, having taken her Instagram modeling career to new heights by conducting photo shoots in such luxurious vacation spots as the Bahamas, Mykonos, Cancun, Las Vegas, and Miami. At each and every spot that she travels to, the American beauty is sure to share a few sexy snaps.

Her most serious devotees simply can’t wait to see where Pauline travels next — and what she will share with them when she gets there!