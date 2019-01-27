‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Eviction Timeline Schedule

Find out when every live eviction will take place.

Celebrity Big Brother follows a very different timeline than regular Big Brother and is played out in a three-week span as opposed to an entire summer. While this is only the second season of CBB in the United States, fans are still confused about when evictions will take place. Normally viewers know every Friday will see a live eviction in regular BB but that’s just not the case in the celebrity edition.

With one eviction under Season 2’s belt, the rest of the houseguests are going to be evicted fast as one week is already completed. Gold Derby has outlined the upcoming live eviction schedule for fans wanting to be prepared.

The second eviction will take place on Monday, January 28. The episode will first air a live Power of Veto competition, followed by a Veto Ceremony before one houseguest is sent home. Tonight’s episode will reveal the newest HOH and the two current nominees for eviction.

Eviction three will occur on Saturday, February 2 after a normal episode on Wednesday, January 30. Monday, February 4 will have eviction number four followed by a normal episode on Thursday, February 7.

Things will heat up with a double eviction on Friday, February 8 with a special two-hour episode. This episode will likely include a live Head of Household and Power of Veto competition as well as a Veto Ceremony.

Wednesday, February 15 will have a triple eviction and be the last episode of the season where the winner will be crowned. Fans of Celebrity Big Brother will remember the mass eviction last season where Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Omarosa Manigault were all booted on the last episode leaving Ross Matthews and Marissa Jaret-Winokur to fight for the first place spot. The actress ended up winning over her best friend by a vote of six to three.

There are just nine episodes left in Season 2 with celebrities Lolo Jones, Ryan Lochte, Natalie Eva Marie, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, Dina Lohan, Kato Kaelin, Tom Green, Joey Lawrence, and Ricky Williams remaining. Jonathan Bennett was the first evicted houseguest and Anthony Scaramucci was a part of twist that revealed he wasn’t really a houseguest at all and was never a contender for the top prize.

The last episode of Season 2 will have five celebrities still in the house, meaning nothing but backstabs and shocks are set to come in the final hours.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.