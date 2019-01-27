Beyonce Flaunts Major Cleavage In Low Cut Cherry Colored Minidress For Sultry Series Of Snaps

Beyonce always brings the heat when she shares snaps of herself, and a series of photos posted to the singer’s Instagram account on Sunday showed just how creative she can be when it comes to various outfits and poses that show off her gorgeous body.

For the photo series, the “Halo” singer wore a glittering, pearl covered, red minidress that featured bell sleeves and a crisp color. The low cut number dove straight to her navel and showed off her ample cleavage. The short garb came up to her mid thigh, and she paired the look with perfectly matching, blazing red boots that hit just below the dress. The entire outfit showed off her curvy body flawlessly, and the blazing red looked stunning on her skin tone.

For accessories, the Grammy winner chose a gold purse that popped next to the crimson dress. She wore a pair of pearl bauble earrings, which matched the decorations on her dress perfectly, and she kept the rest of the accessories simple as to not take away from the stunning frock.

The “Crazy In Love” singer wore her chestnut colored hair in long, gorgeous curls that spilled down her back and shoulders. She wore her hair parted down the middle in a modern, yet chic way — and the style really showed off how lovely her hair is. For makeup, the flawless beauty chose contouring and highlighting to show off her delicate features, and she wore a rose colored lip stick with matching liner that made her plump out pop. She kept the look clean with a simple peachy toned eye shadow, and a little eyebrow powder and mascara to emphasize her natural beauty.

The multi-talented performer isn’t one to overshare on social media, so when she does she makes sure it’s worth it. In December, she showed off her voluptuous frame by wearing a metallic snakeskin body suit that she covered up with a matching long trim blazer. She opened up the coverup for one shot and showed off her buxom chest that popped out of the bodysuit.

In a close up shot of the stunning singer, she showed off her exciting makeup choice, and she went with a clean powdered face and a burgundy lip. She topped that look off with shimmering white eyeshadow, and went with intricate chandelier style earrings that went wonderfully with the attire.

For another shot in that series, Beyonce showed off the entire ensemble — including sheer, peep toed shoes — as she stood giving the camera a fierce stare down. Her long braided hair spilled down to her hips, and her toned legs where put on full display for the photo.

Beyonce has always been creative with her outfit choices ever since her days in Destiny’s Child, and her fans are always eager to see what new and exciting fashion choices the award winning singer will make next!