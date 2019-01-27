Kylie Jenner Is Pinup Pretty In Glamorous New Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been blowing up Instagram in a series of sweet and romance-themed snaps that are all geared at promoting her new Valentine Collection at Kylie Cosmetics.

However, it seems as if one aspect of the 21-year-old’s glamorous pics are hogging some of the attention from her dreamy makeup line — that would be her retro hairstyle she’s sporting in all the pics. In fact, she’s sporting a ‘do that has been dyed burgundy in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, and the TV personality is also wearing it fashioned in smart finger waves.

The effect is striking and she looks almost like a Vargas pin up girl in the three photos she’s posted so far. Alberto Vargas, for the uninitiated, was a noted and famous Peruvian painter of pin-up girls. Additionally, Vargas’s work was often featured in Playboy during the 1960s and 1970s. His paintings were typically a combination of airbrush and watercolor, and his models were often beautiful and voluptuous.

Vargas probably would have approved of the Kar/Jenner clan’s trademark curves.

The first promotional photo that the influential celebrity posted was to let her 125 million plus followers know that she would be launching the Valentine Collection on February 1. Once you got past reading that, the photo shows the face and body of Kylie Cosmetics flaunting her assets Valentine’s Day style.

The Life of Kylie star is shown lying on top of and across some huge glittery, red block letters that spell out “KYLIE.” She’s adorned with a crimson satin mini halter dress that, along with her hair, match the sparkly text.

For this photo; however, the vintage look is additionally reminiscent of a 1920s flapper girl because of the short finger wave hairstyle, and the swing-style dress. It’s a nice touch, and fans can likely picture the young mom brandishing a 1920s-styled long ladies’ cigarette holder complete with lit cigarette in the place of the red sunglasses in her delicate hand.

Kylie Jenner stated that she’s proud of what she created when it comes to her sweet new makeup line, and per Cosmopolitan, she calls the collection “cool, calm, collected and small” Valentine’s range.”

As the Inquisitr reported previously, the 21-year-old had taken to Instagram on Wednesday with the second photo in the promotional series. In it, Kylie Jenner has poured her famous curves into a skintight red mini dress encrusted with jewels.

The mini dress covered more skin than the ensemble in the previous photo, and it had a high neckline and long sleeves. As you can see in this photo, there is more of a 1960s retro vibe in this pic. What’s more, the tight glittery mini dress hugs Jenner’s hourglass figure in all the right places. The high hemline also showcased a bit of fit thigh.

That being said, her third snap in the series may be her most elegant and beautiful photo to date. In the photo, Kylie Jenner is wearing a red and flowing organza gown with a plunging top. In true sweetheart fashion, she steals the show yet again from her highly-anticipated launch of the Valentine Collection. The look smacks of true Hollywood-style glamour.

For the latest photo, the makeup mogul wears deep red lipstick, along with those fiery red finger curls to match the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday and dress. The result: a real feast for the eyes that’s been liked almost a million times in just a few minutes.

Kylie Jenner also teased images of the products on her Instagram account. Allure provided details.

Each item is packaged in pink and red, some with a bra pattern, and some with a sparkly logo and “to” and “from” on the back to make them look like the Valentines you swapped as a kid.

Kylie Jenner also let her fans know that there would additionally be a Valentine’s eye shadow palette for all those sweethearts out there.