Paulina Gretzky Dons Thong Bikini Bottom & Gives A Straddle Hug To Dustin Johnson On Instagram

Paulina Gretzky is sharing some of the cutest couple photos to date with Dustin Johnson lately. Her newest Instagram update is a photo of her giving DJ a straddle hug as they stood on the beach. She wore a crop top with a black thong bikini bottom, while DJ sported a backwards black hat and shorts. The post was geo-tagged Soneva Jani. That’s a luxury resort in Maldives, offering pristine beaches and a dreamy set of villas that are located right on the water. Unlike a traditional hotel, villas are incredibly large with studies, gym, outdoor shower, and even water slides. Others have wine cellars and rooftop decks.

The romantic vibe there is clear, with Paulina sharing another photo a couple of days ago capturing the two kissing under an incredible, starry sky. Fans are loving seeing the lovey dovey photos, as they leave comments like, “I think they good,” “DJ has found paradise!” and “Love it! You guys rock.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the dreamy getaway is already over, as Gretzky shared a Story of her traveling which she captioned, “Miss y’all already.” She tagged DJ along with several other friends, but kept the island vibe going by adding “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to the background.

Gretzky and Johnson are one of the fan favorite power couples in golf, with Paulina being well-known already as her dad is notable NHL player, Wayne. The couple dealt with split rumors a few months ago, which Dustin addressed publicly, according to Us Weekly.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support.”

The rumors didn’t seem completely unfounded, considering Paulina had deleted all photos of DJ from her Instagram. The bold move led fans to believe something had happened to their relationship. But months later, it seems clear that the two have worked past any issues, if there were any at all to begin with. Whatever the case, a romantic trip to the Maldives seems like a great way to wrap up the first month of 2019. Previously, Paulina had been posting Christmas photos along with images from a snowy trip to Aspen Village.

Fans can look forward to finding out what more she has in store for 2019. At the least, she’s likely to be on the sidelines rooting for Dustin in his upcoming tournaments.