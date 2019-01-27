Demi Rose Shows Off Her Famous Curves In Latex Bikini And Collar

The model showed off once again why she's one of the most in-demand glamour models around.

Demi Rose got her fans all hot and bothered Sunday with a little help from a sexy Instagram post that highlighted her impressive curves. The model is currently in Thailand with friends, enjoying some well-earned rest and relaxation, but that hasn’t stopped her from treating her 8.1 million fans to some titillating shots.

In her latest Instagram selfie, Rose has her long brown hair tied back into a tight bun away from her face and held in place with chopsticks. She wears winged black eyeliner to highlight her gorgeous brown eyes, a little blush, and some pink lip gloss to emphasize her full pout.

Rose’s outfit is in striking contrast to her elegant and understated makeup. She wears a thick latex collar around her neck and a matching black leather bikini top. The bikini is decorated with gold rings as well, and barely contains Rose’s ample cleavage as she poses for the camera. The outfit comes courtesy of Lady Lucie Latex.

The glamour model has been hard at work promoting the sexy London-based brand and appears on their Instagram as well. In her shots on their page, fans get a look at the whole outfit — which includes a few distinct differences from the one Rose is flaunting in her latest picture.

In the original version — as originally reported on by the Inquisitr— Rose can be seen wearing a cage bra over the bikini top, with thick black straps rising over her chest to hug around her curves. She also is wearing a high-waisted thing that comes with a thick belt around her trim waist, and a zipper accent along the crotch. The racy outfit leaves little to the imagination, showing off Rose’s phenomenal figure to full effect.

Besides her stunning selfies, Rose has been treating fans to glimpses at what her life in Thailand is like right now. In her Instagram stories, the model posted shots of her luxurious vacation spot, complete with a gorgeous pool, fresh-caught sushi to snack on, and a healthy bit of retail therapy.

But Rose was sure to keep the focus on herself, sharing an assortment of pictures that only left fans wanting more. In one, she shows off another latex look — this one a low-cut red dress that offered up ample cleavage. In another shot, she’s standing in a pool with her back to the camera, showing off her pert behind in a white latex look.

Even with all this hard work, the glamour model knows how to cut loose and have a little fun. She also shared a shot of herself in a traditional kimono while happily twirling a paper parasol.