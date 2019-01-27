Taraji P. Henson To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame On January 28

The special event will be live streamed on the internet.

Actress Taraji P. Henson’s career is on fire right now. In addition to playing the dynamic Cookie Lyon in the hit Fox television drama Empire, the 48-year-old is well-known for her roles on the silver screen. She appeared in three major motion pictures in 2018 (Proud Mary, Acrimony, and Ralph Breaks the Internet), and has two promising brand-new films on the way this year — the rom-com What Men Want, which comes out on February 8, and the drama The Best of Enemies, which is slated to be released on April 5.

The beautiful Howard University alum has won numerous awards over the last few years for her acting talents, including a Golden Globe Award, a Critics’ Choice Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and multiple BET Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

Now, Henson is receiving a new honor — her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Monday, January 28, according to a press release on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website. The event will be emceed by Rana Ghadban, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO, and guest speakers scheduled to appear include musician and actress Mary J. Blige and film director and screenwriter John Singleton.

Henson’s star is the 2,655th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she is going in under the Motion Pictures category.

“Taraji P. Henson is a powerful woman and a powerful actress. She is an entertainer that fans cannot take their eyes off of due to her great acting ability. We welcome her bright star on our Walk of Fame,” stated Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2018, celebrities such as Michael Douglas, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Garner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ryan Murphy, Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble, Jack Black, and RuPaul were honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Last June, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee revealed the inductees for the Class of 2019. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, around 30 entertainers were chosen, including Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tyler Perry, Kristen Bell, Candice Bergen, Terrence Howard, Mandy Moore, Faith Hill, Judith Light, and Cedric the Entertainer.

On January 22, Venezuelan conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel officially received his Walk of Fame star, and singer Pink will be honored on February 5.

Spell check! A+ Watch the ceremony on January 28th or just come over! https://t.co/IhkWzEnegI pic.twitter.com/Nbb6FHFQj3 — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) January 25, 2019

Henson fans can watch her induction ceremony by tuning into the live stream at WalkOfFame.com on Monday, January 28, at 11:30 a.m. PST.