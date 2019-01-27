Sammi Giancola’s Family Reportedly Happy About Her Current Relationship

It seems former Jersey Shore star, Sammi Giancola, may have finally found her prince charming, and it looks like her family approves, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

During her time on Jersey Shore, the 31-year-old met and fell in love with former co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The two dated on and off for several years, but their relationship was too tumultuous to last. After calling it quits with her hunky roommate, Sammi took some time to re-evaluate what she wanted out of her romantic relationships and how to get it, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Sammi eventually stepped back into the dating game and has been romantically linked to another Jersey boy, Christian Biscardi, who she’s been dating for almost two years. The couple is apparently moving closer and closer to walking down the aisle, and Sammi’s family couldn’t be happier about the possibility of having Christian as a son-in-law.

“Sammi’s family is so elated to see how happy she is with Christian,” an unnamed source told Hollywood Life. “Her family worried for a while when she was with Ronnie and they’re so happy Sammi left her Jersey Shore days behind her to date a normal guy. They’re so elated she’s found the one in Christian and they all know an engagement is right around the corner.”

The source went on to say that Sammi’s family was also affected by her toxic relationship with Ronnie and it made them incredibly sad to see her hurt and in “emotional shambles” after the relationship ended. According to the source, Sammi is the “happiest she’s ever been,” and that has contributed to strengthening the relationship between everyone involved.

Sammi and Christian have recently moved in together, and the former reality star is said to be excited about this new chapter in her life.

As for Ronnie, love hasn’t been as kind to the Jersey Shore star. After his relationship with Sammi ended, the star was romantically linked to a handful of other women, including Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq, before seemingly settling down with Jen Harley. The relationship between Jen and Ronnie has been nothing short of dramatic and has been well-documented in headlines and during the recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Despite welcoming their first child together, it seems the pair still can’t quite figure out how to make their relationship work.

According to a January 2, 2019, report from People, the couple called it quits again after a fight on New Year’s Eve. It’s unclear whether the pair will reconcile this time around.