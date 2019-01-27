Watch SS Lazio Vs Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Round 21 Match Live Online

Juventus look make it 19 Serie A wins without a loss in 21 matches when they travel to Rome to face Ciro Immobile and SS Lazio on Sunday.

The race for the 2018/2019 scudeto is effectively over already, with Juventus appearing assured of an eighth straight title, as they sit on a eight-point lead over second-place Napoli, per Sky Sports. The Old Lady appears likely to expand that lead to 11 points on Sunday once they complete their Round 21 match against a team in SS Lazio that they swept aside easily, 2-0, in the second game of the season. The rematch will see Juve aiming for their third straight league victory and 19th overall against no losses and a pair of draws in the game that will live stream from Rome.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 21 match on Sunday, pitting seventh-place SS Lazio against runaway leaders Juventus, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 70,600-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, January 27. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 3:30 a.m. China Standard Time on Monday, January 28, while in India the game will start at 1 a.m on Monday morning, India Standard Time.

While Juventus simply want to continue their unbeaten streak on their way to a record 35th overall league title, much more is at stake for SS Lazio, who enjoyed a spot in Italy’s top four just prior to the winter break, only to draw at home against Torino and drop a 2-1 decision away at Napoli, per CBS Sports. This plunged them into seventh position, one point off a European place and three out a Champions League qualification slot.

While Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus has scored 14 Serie A goals for third-most in the league, per BBC stats, SS Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has also had an accomplished season and will need to add to his fifth-place total of 11 on Sunday to have a chance against the seemingly unbeatable champions.

Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of SS Lazio vs. Juventus on Sunday, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Biancocelesti vs. Bianconeri match at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Torino FC vs Inter Milan Italy Serie A game will be will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be carry the live stream of the Round 21 match on Sunday in Rome.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of Lazio-Juve. A Facebook Live stream may also be available in many countries.

For a list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of SS Lazio vs. Juventus, be sure to check LiveSoccerTV.com.