Archaeologists in Alexandria, Egypt Have Discovered A Dazzling Array of Ancient Greek And Roman Artifacts

A large Greco-Roman complex has been discovered in Alexandria, Egypt which dates back to the 1st and 2nd centuries BC.

The Archaeological Mission of Alexandria Antiquities has announced that they have discovered a dazzling array of ancient Greek and Roman artifacts in Alexandria, Egypt, with Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, stating that the recent treasure trove of artifacts was a “unique discovery because the site was being used for industrial and commercial purposes.”

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Waziri explained that interconnected walls had been discovered at the Greco-Roman industrial complex with some of the walls constructed using “carefully cut” stones, and other walls with stones that were non-symmetrical. Ovens were also found inside several of these walls, and there was evidence that many of the ovens had been either rebuilt or renovated over the years that they were in use.

The vast majority of the ovens found at the Alexandria site would have been used to cook meals, as archaeologists discovered the remains of bones from birds and fish inside of them. Due to the presence of so many ovens here, it is believed that this area once served as a unit that may have housed either camps or military officers.

Head of the Central Department of the Effects of the Sea, Nadia Khedr, noted that an enormous number of cooking utensils and pottery vessels had been unearthed, with these found to date all the way back to between the 1st and 2nd centuries BC. Khedr has also said that besides these ancient Greek artifacts, lamp stands and a beautiful perfume bottle had been recovered.

“We also discovered a number of lamp stands featuring unique decorations, such as a crescent and a statue for god Serapis, along with a glass bottle that was probably used to store perfume, and a different set of bronze coins that are being processed and investigated.”

Greco-Roman Industrial Complex and Cemetery Discovered in Alexandria An archaeological mission working in Tabet Motawah in Ameriya district of Alexandria has discovered a group of artifacts that date back to the Greek and Roman periods. The discovered… https://t.co/OqyAEWfSZY — Luxor Times (@luxortimes) January 17, 2019

Also discovered at the Alexandria, Egypt Greco-Roman industrial complex were two well-preserved corpses, with one of these the remains of a middle-aged woman who was found to still be wearing a beautiful copper ring.

As Director General of Alexandria Antiquities and mission head Khaled Abul Hamd suggested, “The bodies were found next to a wall and close to a used oven. The place might have been used by the poor to bury their dead, after it had been abandoned.”

Archaeologists have also unearthed a fountain and cemetery at the site of the ancient Alexandria, Egypt complex, and with so many ancient Greek and Roman artifacts here, there will almost certainly be more discoveries revealed soon.