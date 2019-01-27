Roger Stone Mocks Mueller’s ‘Nothing Burger’ Charges, Claims FBI Raid As ‘Gestapo Tactics Of The Police State’

Long-time political operative and controversial figure Roger Stone was arrested in a high-profile FBI raid Friday morning, one captured in dramatic detail by CNN cameras present at the scene. According to CNN, the fortuitous happenstance that they happened to be in the right place at the right time to capture the guns-drawn raid on Stone’s abode was a mixture of “good instincts, some key clues, more than a year of observing comings at the DC federal courthouse and the special counsel’s office — and a little luck on the timing.”

Roger Stone’s own estimation of the events, which took place that night, is starkly different. In a post made to his unverified Instagram account, Stone claims that “my arrest was filmed by CNN who was allowed access despite the fact that the street had been closed by the FBI,” — and, further, that the raid in toto was evidence of “the Gestapo tactics of the police state.”

Stone claims that 29 FBI agents were present for the military-style raid, that agents were armed with assault rifles and night-vision goggles, that two 20-foot FBI boats secured his private wharf at the rear of his property, and that an FBI helicopter hovered overhead throughout.

This response by Roger Stone should come as little to no surprise, as he has established a bit of a reputation as an outspoken personality. According to the Hill, Stone referred to Mueller’s indictments targeting him as “thin as p*ss on a rock,” before telling the audience that he would put up a spirited “fight for my [his] life,” over the matter.

Taking to Instagram to make a flurry of posts — a barrage of messages which included the image above, one of special counsel Robert Mueller serving a burger with nothing between the buns — Roger Stone made it clear that the publicity, nor the charges, would silence him.

Per the Washington Examiner, Stone was also heavily critical of the armed raid conducted on his residence by the FBI due to the circumstances surrounding his wife, who is deaf. Fearing that “law enforcement officials would shoot his wife, who is deaf and did not understand what was happening,” Stone reiterated that he would have surrendered peaceably had he been requested to do so.

It appears that, at this point, Roger Stone is adamant about fighting the indictments levied against him, according to Fox News. Stone was interviewed by Fox News on Friday and made statements regarding his indictments.

“I’m in for the fight of my life but I will not quit. I will not fold. I will not bend. I will not bear false witness against the president… I intend to fight because this indictment is fabricated. This indictment is thin as can be.”

Said indictments are related to alleged process crimes, per Breitbart. According to Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, per the Hill, this latest series of charges “follows [sic] a long pattern that should raise serious concerns about the special counsel investigation.”

Dershowitz would go on to elaborate that Mueller appears to be hunting down process crimes, rather than any crimes of provable collusion, and seeks to put pressure on Trump associates via legal action in order to force co-operation — at times even threatening to indict uninvolved family members for unrelated crimes.