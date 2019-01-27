Every Current Housewife Missing From Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower

It might have looked like every star was there, but there were some noticeable absences.

Andy Cohen’s housewife-studded baby shower has been causing Bravo fans to have a serious case of FOMO Sunday morning. Photos began popping up online Saturday evening of the Watch What Happens Live host’s stellar event which was put together by Kyle Richards, Nene Leakes, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, and Vicki Gunvalson. One massive photo that documented the event included nearly 50 housewives.

According to People, the housewives (and friends of the housewives) in attendance in addition to the hosts were LeeAnne Locken (RHOD), Gizelle Bryant (RHOP), Dorinda Medley (RHONY), Sonja Morgan (RHONY), Shannon Beador (RHOC), Tamra Judge (RHOC), Erika Girardi (RHOBH), Margaret Josephs (RHONJ), Dolores Catania (RHONJ), Lisa Rinna (RHOBH), Jackie Goldschneider (RHONJ), Brandi Redmond (RHOD), Stephanie Hollman (RHOD), Candiace Dillard (RHOP), Ashley Darby (RHOP), Karen Huger (RHOP), Gina Kirschenheiter (RHOC), Emily Simpson (RHOC), Kameron Westcott (RHOD), Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (RHOBH), Jennifer Aydin (RHONJ), Danielle Staub (RHONJ), Phaedra Parks (RHOA), Cynthia Bailey (RHOA), Robyn Dixon (RHOP), Denise Richards (RHOBH), Marlo Hampton (RHOA), Camille Grammer (RHOBH), and Eva Marcille (RHOA.)

There were some big names, however, that fans quickly noticed were missing from the event. Despite Andy captioning his Instagram photo with “Every housewife,” some major Bravo players weren’t able to show up.

Bethenny Frankel (RHONY), Lisa Vanderpump (RHOBH), Porsha Williams (RHOA), Kandi Burruss (RHOA), Kelly Dodd (RHOC), Shamari DeVoe (RHOA), Tinsley Mortimer (RHONY), Luann De Lesseps (RHONY), Carole Radziwill (RHONY), Melissa Gorga (RHONJ), Monique Samuels (RHOP), D’Andra Simmons (RHOD), and Cary Deuber (RHOD) were all noticeably absent.

Some of the missing housewives explained why they missed out on the shower and sent their well-wishes online. Kelly Dodd posed in a photo alongside rapper Lil Wayne and said she was sad to miss the event but was in Aspen and couldn’t make it. Lisa Vanderpump also noted she was in Las Vegas working on her upcoming restaurant, and Kandi Burruss understandably couldn’t attend because she is currently in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Luann De Lesseps and Porsha Williams congratulated Andy online but did not mention why they were not in attendance. Some of the missing housewives will not be appearing on the next season of their respected franchises, including Lisa Vanderpump and Carole Radziwill but there is no clarification if they were invited at all (but more than likely were.)

It clearly wasn’t a “current Housewives only” party as several friends of the housewives including Marlo Hampton and Camille Grammer were in attendance, as well as former RHOA star Phaedra Parks. Fans began wondering if Phaedra would be returning to RHOA next season after seeing her in the group photo.

Andy is expecting his baby boy to make his arrival in the next few weeks.