The First Trailer For ‘Suits’ Spinoff Starring Gina Torres Is Here

As most fans are probably already aware, USA’s long-running legal drama series, Suits, will be coming to an end after its ninth season. The final season of the hit show will consist of 10 episodes, according to a report from Variety. However, fans of the show probably won’t be disappointed for too long, as it was previously announced that USA had ordered a spinoff of the series, which will star original cast member, Gina Torres, who appeared in the first six seasons of Suits.

“Gina’s portrayal of Jessica Pearson as one of television’s strongest, most successful businesswomen has made a huge impact with fans,” Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks at NBC Universal, said. “We can’t wait to explore this next chapter in the Suits legacy — and a brand-new world for Jessica.”

The new series from the Suits franchise is called Pearson, and the first trailer is official here, according to a report from Shadow and Act. Pearson will follow the life of powerhouse Jessica Pearson as she adjusts to her new life in Chicago. She soon finds herself becoming entangled in the corrupt world of Chicago politics. Pearson must then rely on her legal wits and relationships from Pearson Specter Litt to navigate her way through this unknown territory. The trailer shows Torres in character, making deals and taking names while strutting around like she owns the town, in true Jessica Pearson fashion.

Torres is also serving as producer of the new show.

“Fans of Suits have come to know Jessica as this confident, kick-a** attorney who is always five steps ahead of everyone, but that’s only 5-10% of the entirety of this woman,” Torres said, according to Deadline. “What is wonderful is that the audience will be treated to not just the great television expected of Suits but also peek into Jessica’s world.”

Torres went on to say that the pilot will be “a setup, a recipe not just for entertaining but interesting, thought-provoking television.”

“We want to talk today’s topics and really go in and do some commentary and entertain at the same time.”

Based on a recent Instagram post, it seems like the cast and crew may have just wrapped up filming the first season of the show. Torres posted a series of pictures of herself and other members of the show’s cast along with a note of thanks to everyone who played a part in bringing the series to life.

Fans following Torres on Instagram are already looking forward to the show, as many took to the comment section hoping to find out a premiere date. Unfortunately, there isn’t one just yet.