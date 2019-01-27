Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized Due To Ruptured Ovarian Cyst, Shares Pic From Hospital Bed

The 'Underworld' actress was rushed to the hospital on Saturday.

Kate Beckinsale had a scary time on Saturday when she was rushed to the hospital for a burst ovarian cyst. The actress, 45, opened up to fans on Instagram about her medical emergency and shared a picture to document the event.

In the photo, Beckinsale is lying in bed with her long brown hair tied away from her face in a loose ponytail. She has tubes in her nose, and makeup smudged on her face — in the caption for the photo, Beckinsale confessed that the tears were due to a combination of intense pain and getting emotional due to the morphine she was on. She’s dressed in a hospital gown and looks distraught.

Beckinsale is now recovering from the painful experience of a ruptured ovary, which occurred very suddenly. Just a few days beforehand, the actress was having a killer time at the Los Angeles Art Show to honor St. Jude, according to E! News. Numerous celebrities reached out to Beckinsale on Instagram to shower the star with love and support, including famous hairstylist Pete Savic, comedian Sarah Silverman, and actress Isla Fisher.

But despite the outpouring of support and kindness from the internet, some people used the comments section of Beckinsale’s Instagram to raise questions about why she was posting the image at all. Some questioned why the actress would choose that moment to take a selfie, causing Beckinsale to ultimately respond to one sarcastic comment.

“It’s actually not a selfie,” she said. “My mum took it. I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair. I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented.”

“I agree, it’s not a normal impulse,” she continued. “But it’s not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don’t know either.” Beckinsale went on to thank fans and friends alike for their love and support during what was a stressful experience.

The actress has been busy in the months leading up to this medical emergency. Beckinsale has been doing the rounds promoting her new Amazon series, The Widow. The high-octane thriller is due out March 1. Beckinsale has also been hitting the awards show circuit, stunning fans around the world with her signature cutting-edge style.

Beckinsale is currently resting and recovering from the ruptured cyst. There is no word on when she will be back on her feet, but we hope it’s soon!