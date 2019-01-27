Watch Torino FC vs Inter Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Sunday Match Live Online

The scudetto may be out of reach, but Inter Milan can make a run at second place with a win over 12th-place Torino FC on Sunday.

Inter Milan looks to redeem themselves against Torino FC after blowing a 2-0 lead against “The Bull” in the second match of the 2018/2019 Seria A season, as ESPN reported. The match ended with a draw, which at the time left the 18-time scudetto winners with just one point from their opening two matches. But Luciano Spalletti’s side has come a long way since the early struggles of this season, and while the league title may be out of reach, Inter can close the gap with second-place Napoli if they can defeat Torino in the return fixture, which will live stream from Turin on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 21 match on Sunday, pitting 12th-place Torino FC against third-place Inter Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at the 28,000-seat Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, January 27. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. China Standard Time on Monday, January 28, while in India, the game will start at 10:30 p.m on Sunday, India Standard Time.

But Inter will reportedly be lacking a key player in the absence of winger Ivan Perisic. According to Calcio Mercato, Premier League club Arsenal made overtures to sign the Croatian international — who has tallied three goals for Inter in Serie A this season — earlier this week. It seems Perisic will move to the English league one way or another, and apparently, Inter Milan is thought to be willing to sell him.

The Sunday match looks to be a crowd pleaser, as both sides have scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two clubs, as Goal.com recounts, and more goals are expected Sunday in Turin.

Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan will likely miss Sunday’s match due to an impending transfer to Arsenal. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

