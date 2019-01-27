Chrissy Teigen Goes Glam On The Back Of A Camel

The model looks flawless as she films herself taking a camel ride through the Moroccan desert.

Chrissy Teigen is not afraid to let loose and explore her adventurous side. The gorgeous model has recently shared a gripping video of herself posing on the back of a camel under the hot African sun.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum is currently on location in Morocco, where she is rumored to be filming together with famous TV chef David Chang for his hit Netflix show Ugly Delicious.

Their trip to the Moroccan capital has stirred a lot of excitement among Teigen’s Instagram followers, who can barely contain their anticipation and are ecstatic over the “top secret project” that their favorite foodies are cooking up.

While being careful about not divulging key details about the new project, the glam queen has artfully toyed with her fans in a string of Instagram posts by releasing a few snapshots and clips from her trip to Morocco.

After walking the streets of Marrakesh in a pair of teaser videos, Chrissy has now embraced a walk on the wild side by taking a camel ride through the North African desert. The model filmed herself on the back of a camel as she tightly grips the animal’s harness and lets herself be swayed by the quadruped’s movements.

This latest video has sent her Instagram fans into a frenzy, racking up more than 200,000 views in only 20 minutes.

In the footage, the 33-year-old model not only lets go of her inhibitions by having the courage to straddle the massive animal, but also looks flawless as she rides the magnificent beast under the hot African sun.

The stunning model is dressed in a white, flowing top, which she accessorized with a brown scarf in a rich café-au-lait pattern. Chrissy also rocks a pair of oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes from the glare of the sun.

“The lighting is amazing,” she tells her fans in the new clip.

The video then takes a funny turn as the model can be heard exclaiming “ooo, oooo, oooooo!” when the camel treads over a bumpy patch and jars her a little. Not to worry, though, as she seems to be perfectly safe — especially given that she is being led by an experienced handler.

In the caption, Chrissy gave a shout-out to David’s wife, Grace Seo Chang, and announced that she and David were wrapping up their project in Morocco and that they would soon head back to the United States to be with their families.

“Grace, we are coming home now, make room for the camels,” she hilariously captioned the video.