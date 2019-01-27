Roger Stone Floats Idea Of Cooperating With Prosecutors, Experts Say Mueller Doesn’t Want To Make A Deal

Roger Stone hinted that he may be willing to cooperate with prosecutors, after facing a slew of charges related to his contact with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign, but experts say Robert Mueller is likely in no mood to make a deal.

Stone was arrested in the early morning hours on Friday, with FBI agents coming to his door with guns drawn to arrest him on a series of charges. Stone was later released after posting $250,000 bond and has immediately taken to the media circuit to make his case that he is innocent. On Sunday morning, Stone floated the idea of potentially working with prosecutors to help the case along.

When asked if he could potentially work with prosecutors to help uncover other crimes — as other top Trump campaign officials have — Stone said it was an idea he would consider.

“You know, that’s a question I would have to — I have to determine after my attorneys have some discussion,” Stone told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week.

But it was not clear if Robert Mueller would be willing to accept Stone’s help if it were offered. Peter Zeidenberg, a former assistant U.S. attorney who worked on the conviction of Dick Cheney’s chief of staff Scooter Libby, said the indictment documents filed by prosecutors show they have a very strong case against Roger Stone, and that Mueller’s team may not see the benefit in working with him.

“Two points re the Stone indictment. 1) it is the strongest false statements/obstruction of justice indictment I have seen. A slam dunk. 2) Mueller does not want Stone’s cooperation. Stone would be far more trouble than he’s worth as a cooperator.”

No Escape for Roger Stone: Mueller’s Case Is a Slam Dunk and He’s Too Slimy to Get Flipped https://t.co/SHmcGy4nfE — peter zeidenberg (@przeidenberg) January 27, 2019

Zeidenberg and others noted that Stone may not be an attractive target, given his long history as working as a political agent willing to lie and “play dirty” in order to help Republican candidates. Stone has often bragged about his involvement in some of the seedier campaigns in recent memory, and relishes his role in the Watergate scandal, even having a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back.

Roger Stone could be facing some pressure from his own associates. Jerome Corsi, a right-wing media figure and conspiracy theorist — who also promoted the stolen Democratic emails along with Stone — hinted this week that he would be willing to testify against Stone in his own case. Though Corsi has not yet faced charges, he said he is expecting to be indicted for lying to federal investigators.