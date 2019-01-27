Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Share Pics Of Their First Date Night Out On The Town As Husband & Wife

Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth hit the town on Saturday night to attend the G’Day USA gala in Culver City. The gorgeous couple looked stunning and in love as they saddled up next to each other at the event where Hemsworth was honored. Cyrus shared a snap of their night on the town, and the couple looked radiant.

An onlooker told Us Weekly that the duo looked “comfortable” with each other and very happily in love as they constantly smiled at each other during the event. Cyrus wore a stunning black gown with a plunging neckline, and accessorized the look with several layered necklaces. She wore her hair in loose curls that she tousled about with a sexy, voluminous part, and capped the sultry look off with a cherry red lipstick.

Hemsworth chose a simple black suit for the affair, and wore a black silk, skinny tie that gave the look a sleek vibe. Before stepping in to the event, he told reporters that he was feeling very adult-like now that he and Cyrus have tied the knot.

“I’m just, like, a big grown adult now. Like a real man, I guess,” Hemsworth gushed, as Us reported.

The duo, who have dated on and off since meeting on the set of The Last Song, made waves back in December when they married in a secret, small ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Rumors swirled around for a few days after eagle eyed fans of the couple spotted a pic of them cutting a wedding cake on a family member’s Instagram, and Cyrus finally confirmed the news with a series of black and white photos of the newlyweds.

Hemsworth gave his bride a shoutout during his speech after accepting his honor, saying that Cyrus, 26, is a “sweet, sweet angel.” The ‘Wrecking Ball” singer shouted “more about me!” from her seat and the back-and-forth was met with laughs and applause from the crowd.

The Hunger Games actor also gave his family a pat on the back, who he credits for getting him into acting. He thanked his mother and father, and of course his brother Chris — but the shoutout to brother Luke, who is also an actor, was quite touching. Luke was the first of the Hemsworth brothers to begin acting, and with out that, the Isn’t It Romantic star said they’d still be laying down floors in Australia for work.

“But most of all my two brothers, my oldest brother, Luke, who’s here tonight. If he didn’t first start acting, the whole acting thing, Chris probably wouldn’t have. I probably wouldn’t have. I definitely wouldn’t have. I think you and I would probably still be laying floors in Australia, which is slightly exciting. Not that fun. So thank you, Luke. I love you. This is way better than laying floors, so thank you, mate. Cheers everyone,” Hemsworth added.