‘PUBG’ Brings A Fresh New Look To Vikendi

Earlier this month, it was announced that the creators of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) would be bringing a new map to the console versions of the game. The map, a snow-covered island called Vikendi, was officially launched for the Xbox One and PS4 on January 22, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. And just a few days later, Vikendi is already getting a makeover, according to a report from Fox Sports Asia.

According to a tweet posted to the official PlayerUnknown’s Twitter account, the 6×6 winter wonderland will become even more magical with the introduction of a moonlight mode, which will be a slight variation of the traditional night mode and will include PUBG’s own version of the Northern Lights.

“Moonlight Mode for Vikendi! It’s not pitch black, it’s not the deep, deep of night. But don’t get me wrong, it’s dark and significantly changes gameplay. It’s a pretty awesome experience, really enjoyed testing it and I think you’re all going to love it,” a community manager for the game explained.

The update will also bring new weapons, vehicles, a redistribution of loot items, and regular bug fixes. Vikendi will get a new snowbike, which offers players an alternative snow-friendly vehicle with extra mobility and speed. The new bike isn’t as powerful as the game’s snowmobile and it is reportedly easily destroyed, so players might want to keep that in mind before going for a ride. As for new weapons, there will be a new SMG weapon, the Bizon, which uses 9mm ammunition and can take muzzle and sight attachments. The gun is currently only available on Vikendi and Erangel.

We have an awesome patch coming to the PC Test Servers next week and I can't wait to share it with you all. For now, here's a look at some of the new additions coming to Vikendi! pic.twitter.com/mKj2YU3ReX — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) January 19, 2019

Along with the new gun, PUBG is also introducing a new Canted Sight attachment, which gives players the ability to use two sights at the same time, according to a report from Alt Char. The new sight is only compatible with weapons with a secondary scope slot, including the following.

Assault Rifles – Beryl M762, AKM, AUG, M416, Mutant, QBZ, SCAR-L, G36C

DMRs – SLR, Mini14, Mk14, QBU, SKS

Sniper Rifles – AWM, M24, Kar98k

SMGs – UMP, Vector, Bizon

Shotguns – S12K LMG – M249

Finally, vests will now take less damage during gameplay and level 3 helmets and vests will now become harder to find on the map and might be exclusively found in airdrop packages.

The update will likely be released for the PC version of the game first but the mobile and console updates will quickly follow. Several mobile and PC streamers have already shown off previews of the update running in a beta mode on PUBG test servers.