Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Take Their Relationship To The Next Level

After less than a year of dating, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together, cozying up in a stunning New York City condo with views of the Big Apple that are drool-worthy.

Yesterday, the gorgeous couple each took to their Instagram accounts to share the happy news with their fans. In the selfie style shot, the duo looked comfortable yet chic while flanked by moving boxes, and showed off the jaw-dropping floor and ceiling windows, that give a picturesque view of the New York City skyline across the river.

Sprouse joked that they were all moved in and survived only four mental breakdowns, and Palvin adorably added that they were two worms living in the Big Apple. Sprouse wore a baseball cap for the big day, coupled with a comfy tee shirt, while Palvin wore a black hoodie and a high ponytail. She managed to add some glam to the busy day by popping on a pair of big hoop earrings.

Sprouse and Palvin have been dating for an undisclosed amount of time, but some fans of the couple put the timeline at just under a year, based on a summer they spent dropping flirty comments on each other’s social media accounts, as Elle Magazine reported. Following the teasing banter, Sprouse famously showed up to the Victoria’s Secret pink carpet to hand off a bag of Shake Shack burgers to the model, who had returned to the runway after a six-year hiatus.

The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody alum told Us Weekly that bringing her the burgers was well deserved because the duo had been meticulously dieting for her big return to the runway. He joked that they had eaten so many vegetables that their gas smelled like a horse, but that they were “ripped” and feeling good about how they looked.

“There’s no way she can’t be full to burst after I deliver five of these,” Sprouse said as he cradled the bag of delicious burgers. Palvin took a snap of the couple kissing after the sweet gesture and added that the burgers were good, but Sprouse was better.

Palvin is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous assets on her Instagram, but every now and again her fans are treated to a sweet shot of the gorgeous couple that shows off how deeply in love they are. In December, the glamour model shared a black-and-white shot of the duo, as Sprouse lovingly wrapped his arms around Palvin. She opened up about their relationship at the 2018 Venice Film Festival and noted that her beau loves her just as she is, and how comforting that feels.

“It’s just, wow, you really, like, just love me for who I am and how I am,” Palvin said, as Us Weekly reported.