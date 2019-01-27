Cardi B Flaunts Her Ample Decolettage In Racy Blue Lingerie

The singer also recently shared a suggestive video that's in line with the adult theme of the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo.

Cardi B set pulses racing at the AVN Awards in Las Vegas on Saturday evening when she poured her enviable curves into a navy glitter lingerie ensemble. The flattering and stylish underwear showcased the recording artist’s ample decolletage. She seemed to be having the time of her life at the show, as evidenced by two selfies she shared with her fans on her Instagram account.

The performer is known for her colorful and outrageous outfits, and the selfies that were taken backstage don’t disappoint. In both of them, the 26-year-old is shown posing while wearing a revealing corset, bra, and underwear. The “Money” songstress oozed sex appeal as she’s shown accessorizing the outfit with a matching sheer blue cover-up and thigh-high hose that’s held up with blue garters.

Cardi B often chooses brightly-hued hairstyles, and this time is no exception. The outspoken young mom wore her hair in glamorous blue and aquamarine-colored waves for both takes. She accessorized the look with blue gloves, blue iridescent heels, and a gem-encrusted necklace. She topped the glorious look off with a flawless makeup job and perfect skin.

In the first image, the “Ring” singer is shown posing in an elevator. The hip hop star jokingly wrote, “AVN awards….. I’m a little porn-star today.” She additionally commented, “Well I’m a porn-star whenever you want me to be.” Cardi B also uploaded a short video to her Instagram stories, showing her posing on a couch while wearing the bold lingerie outfit. She’s clearly hamming it up in the story, as she blinks dramatically and poses demurely during a closeup of her lovely visage.

The second image is a short Instagram video which she shared with her 40.5 million followers. The footage shows a more raunchy side of the “Bodak Yellow” singer, and she captioned the suggestive clip “Blue or Green? AVN awards inspire me tonight!” Cardi B is shown in the Instagram video alternating between the blue lingerie she wore in the elevator and a strappy green number that leaves little to the imagination.

However, what really shocked her followers were the suggestive gestures and grinding she does while posing on the couch.

“Shame on you, I don’t care if people call me old fashioned, but this is too much,” one critic commented. Another chimed in, arguing that what she did was appropriate, writing, “You do know she performed at the AVN awards which is an award show for porn stars right?”

The Inquisitr reported on more details of Cardi B’s appearance in Sin City at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo. Earlier, the rapper showed up in red hot lingerie that earned viral attention. The event features an award show, private parties and a convention. The award-winning singer shared the saucy selfie of her and her red outfit on Instagram.

In November, Cardi B celebrated heartily when it was announced that she would be the first female headliner for the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo. Another high profile guest in attendance was Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who, according to The Daily Mail, made headlines after she allegedly had a one-time affair with Donald Trump. Daniels attended the adult-themed expo with her attorney Michael Avenatti.