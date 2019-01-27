Steve Martin Gets Wild And Crazy As He Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Surprising Role As Roger Stone

The 'SNL' alum made a surprise cameo 43 years after his first appearance on the late-night NBC show.

Steve Martin made a return to Saturday Night Live, but it wasn’t to play a swinging Festrunk brother or sing his 1978 novelty hit “King Tut.” Instead, the alum of the NBC late-night sketch comedy show made a surprise appearance this week to parody former adviser to President Donald Trump, Roger Stone.

Days after Roger Stone was indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, Martin gave his version of the freshly incarcerated former Trump aide in a sketch with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, played by Alex Moffat, according to NBC News.

In the bit, which you can see below, Martin’s Stone addressed his “harrowing” arrest and boasted about all of the radio and television appearances he has made after being arrested, bragging that he has seven felonies, which is more than he can count.

“Afterwards I could only manage one radio interview and a speech from the steps of the courthouse and two appearances on television,” Martin’s Stone said in the SNL parody. “Hey, wow, what a fun couple of days! I’m lovin’ the ride! Honestly, I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I mean, seven felonies! I can’t even count that high. How cool is that?”

When Moffat’s Carlson sympathetically suggested that Stone should perhaps be portraying himself as a “feeble old man” whose home was raided by police, Steve Martin quickly changed gears with, “Oh, right the pity thing. I’m just a poor, helpless old man. I’m 66. I’m almost as old as Sting!”

“Stone” also revealed that he started a crowdfunding effort based on hearing people tell him, “Hey Roger, go fund yourself.”

Martin’s own SNL catchphrase—”excuuuuuse me” was also exchanged to a plea to Trump: “Pardon me!”

Steve Martin also riffed his famous “wild & crazy guy” bit by announcing, as Stone, he’s just a “normal and straightforward guy.”

Steve Martin absolutely nails Roger Stone on #SNL: "Pardon me!" https://t.co/jMhbDWDDBu — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 27, 2019

Steve Martin is one of the most prolific guest stars on Saturday Night Live and his often been mistaken for a regular cast member. While his cameos on the show date back to the 1970s — where he appeared in skits with Gilda Radner and Dan Aykroyd, originating his “wild and crazy guy” phrase — Martin’s more than 20 appearances on the show were indeed guest spots.

Steve Martin is a close friend of Saturday Night Live showrunner Lorne Michaels and he hit the coveted five-timers status in just a year and a half when he hosted the show five times between 1976 and 1978. According to IMDB, Steve Martin last hosted Saturday Night Live in 2009.

You can see Steve Martin as Roger Stone on Saturday Night Live below.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.