Daniel Radcliffe Calls Out Tom Brady For His Support Of Donald Trump: ‘Take That MAGA Hat Out Of Your Locker’

The actor called out Brady this weekend, saying he will be rooting against the Patriots in the Super Bowl next weekend.

Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t want Tom Brady to get a pass for his support of Donald Trump, and he’s letting the New England Patriots quarterback know it.

Brady “came out” as a supporter of Trump back in 2015 when he displayed one of the president’s trademark “Make America Great Again” hats on the shelf in his locker during an interview. He has since pulled back and hasn’t been vocal about his political beliefs one way or the other, but the Daily Mail reported that the Harry Potter actor hasn’t forgotten about it.

In an appearance this weekend while promoting his show Miracle Workers, the 29-year-old actor said he definitely won’t be rooting for the Patriots next weekend in the Super Bowl. He also had some off-the-cuff advice for Tom Brady.

“Take that MAGA hat out of your locker,” Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe added that he will be pulling for the Los Angeles Rams next weekend, saying he still feels disappointment from when Tom Brady decided to let the world know he stood with Donald Trump.

“I feel like that was the moment when as a country we were all like, ‘Come on, dude! You’re awesome…Don’t put that in here,’ ” Radcliffe said.

Tom Brady has always had a personal relationship with the real estate mogul turned unlikely political figure, playing golf with Trump even before he was a presidential candidate. Trump has also bragged about their relationship, using it as fodder at a campaign rally deep in Patriots territory in New Hampshire last year.

At the rally, Trump called Brady a “great guy” and “great friend of mine” and recounted a phone conversation he claimed to have with Brady that day in which the Patriots quarterback reiterated his support and told Trump that he had voted for him.

“And I said, ‘So, Tom. You voted for me, you support me — am I allowed to say it tonight at this massive crowd in New Hampshire?’ He said, ‘If you want to say it, you can say it.’ OK? Tom — that’s what a champ is all about,” Trump said (via AJC.com.)

Daniel Radcliffe has a harsh message for Tom Brady: https://t.co/Dpl5fONLah — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 26, 2019

Amid the blowback from revealing his support for Trump, Tom Brady has since walked it back a bit — seemingly at the lead of his wife. Gisele Bundchen has been a more vocal opponent of Trump, and emphasized in an Instagram comment that she and her husband are definitely not supporters of the president.

Tom Brady will soon be traveling to Atlanta to prepare for the Super Bowl, though he likely won’t be able to count on Daniel Radcliffe for any support.