‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, January 28: Reese Rushes To Save Zoe

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 28 reveal that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) will rush to his daughter’s aid. Zoe Buckingham’s safety is at stake when thugs target her after her father does not pay his debt on time, per Highlight Hollywood. But neither Zoe, nor her friends know that her very life is at risk.

Reese Buckingham owes a lot of money, and the thugs who have come to collect the debt know no mercy. Although Reese plays at being the nice guy, he is actually a man in deep trouble. He is a habitual gambler who has racked up a debt of $200,000 in the casino halls in Las Vegas. He fled to Los Angeles to make a new start for himself, but his past soon caught up with him. The thugs rocked up and demanded payment or they would hurt his daughter.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Reese switched babies at the Catalina Clinic and gave Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to adopt for the handsome price of $250,000. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) already made a down payment of $50,000 in cash which Reese was planning to give the thugs. But when he called the debt collector, he wanted the full payment immediately and told Reese that he was too late.

Per Inquisitr, Zoe, Tiffany (Maile Brady), and Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) were at an audition for a talent show on TV. The three were planning to sing for the competition and were rehearsing a cappella when Reese called Zoe in a panic. She let her father know that she was at the auditions and forwarded him the address. She thought it was strange that her father was so concerned about her.

Reese immediately rushed, with the cash in hand, to his daughter. He feared that it was too late and that they had already made Zoe pay for his mistakes. When Reese arrived at the audition he was just in time to see the thug take action. The thug had put on black gloves and was just about to pounce on the Forrester Creations model.

It appears as if Reese may be in time to save his daughter from a terrible fate. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for later this week, state that Reese will pay the thugs the money and plead with them to leave Zoe alone. However, her father’s behavior already has Zoe has suspicious.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Don’t forget to check Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.