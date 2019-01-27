Andy Cohen Personally Invites ‘Real Housewives’ Danielle Staub To His ‘A Star Is Born’ Baby Shower After Snub

The Bravo host reached out to the franchise star after a miscommunication regarding her invite to his reality star-studded baby shower.

Andy Cohen’s baby shower may have been the biggest Bravo event ever, but it was almost missed by one of the original Real Housewives stars, Danielle Staub. According to Page Six, dad-to-be Andy Cohen personally contacted Staub, an original star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, to invite her to the Bravo baby shower after finding out she had been snubbed.

Danielle Staub had traveled to California for Cohen’s baby shower at the Palm Beverly Hills, but it was reported that due to a miscommunication the 56-year-old reality star would not be attending the affair after all.

“She’d rather not cause a scene and just let it go,” an insider told Page Six of Staub, noting that the Bravo star’s attendance at the baby shower wasn’t expected.

But Andy Cohen reportedly caught wind of the snub and contacted Staub to insist she immediately come to the shower hosted by OG Real Housewives stars Kyle Richards, Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, and Teresa Giudice. Staub later turned up late at the baby shower bash.

Danielle Staub took to her Instagram stories to let her followers know she was on her way to the baby shower populated with Housewives, writing, “On my way to see you, Andy, and wish you a congratulations on your upcoming birth of your little baby boy, can’t wait to see you.”

“Better late than never,” the Real Housewives veteran added.

In addition to Danielle Staub, Andy Cohen’s baby shower was attended by nearly 50 other Housewives including Sonja Morgan, Lisa Rinna, Tamra Judge, Cynthia Bailey, Dorina Medley, Denise Richards, and many more Bravo stars, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. Singer John Mayer also turned up to fete his friend.

Danielle Staub later captioned an Instagram photo of Mayer and the dozens of Real Housewives stars posing at the event, with a message to Cohen which said, “We are all So happy you are about to become a Daddy! This will be the greatest love of all, #congratulations @bravoandy #housewife love at the #babyshower.”

Andy Cohen’s baby shower took place at the Palm Beverly Hills and it featured a “Star is Born” theme with light blue, white and gold decor. People gave a rundown of the party menu, which included Chinese chicken and lobster cobb salads, salmon with mango salsa, filet mignon, and spinach and grilled polenta cake, creme brulee, key lime pie, and a three-tier gold and white “A Star is Born” cake. A photo booth popped out pics that were captioned “Showering Andy with Mazels.”

While there is no word if John Mayer serenaded the dad-to-be, the Real Housewives reportedly provided some entertainment. A source told Hollywood Life that Andy Cohen’s Bravo baby shower was so big that it spawned an after-party at nearby Craig’s, where Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna instructed the other ladies to get on the dance floor by yelling, “I want every mother f***ing housewife to dance on a table right now. F***ing dance now you b*tches. Now!”

That’s not exactly baby talk, but it’s a total Real Housewives line.

Andy Cohen announced in December that he is expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Cohen’s baby is reportedly due within the next few weeks.