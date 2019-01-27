Zac Efron Unveils Platinum Blond Hairdo At Sundance Film Festival

Many celebrities are in Park City, Utah, this weekend for the start of the annual Sundance Film Festival. While it may be hard for some people to stand out in a crowd of big-time Hollywood stars, Zac Efron has discovered the best way to attract attention — the actor has bleached his dark hair platinum blond.

Efron debuted his new look on Saturday, January 26, while promoting the movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, in which he plays notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. The film, set in 1969, focuses on Bundy’s real-life relationship with single mother Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who loved him dearly and struggled to accept the fact he was a psychopathic murderer.

The 31-year-old actor — who is known for lighter fare such as The Greatest Showman, Baywatch, and Neighbors— told Variety that he spent a lot of time talking to people who knew Bundy personally as he prepared for the dramatic role.

“A lot of them were shocked. They could not believe that such a straitlaced, pleasant, smart, smiling, calm individual was responsible for such horrendous, horrific crimes. And that makes him all the more fascinating,” he explained.

The Joe Berlinger-directed film also stars Haley Joel Osment, Angela Sarafyan, James Hetfield, John Malkovich, and Jim Parsons.

Efron looked extremely handsome at Sundance, with perfectly coiffed white locks atop his head balancing nicely with his baby blue eyes and dark facial hair. His gorgeous, thick eyebrows and newly-grown mustache and beard were in his natural brown shade.

For the premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile at the Eccles Theatre, he looked very manly in a black jacket with a light brown shearling collar, a white T-shirt, and blue jeans.

While being interviewed earlier in the day with some of his co-stars, Efron appeared very sexy in a black T-shirt under a black jacket with a fur collar, jeans with holes cut-out at both of his knees, and white sneakers.

When Variety asked him if the blond ‘do was for an upcoming role, the California native gave a very chill answer.

“It’s just for life, bro,” he responded.

The Inquisitr first reported on Efron’s lightened locks in early January after spotting a sliver of blond hair underneath a hat in one of his Instagram uploads.

In his social media posts after that, he always had a cap on his head to hide his hair color. Now, fans know that Efron was just waiting to reveal his new look in a grand fashion, a goal that he definitely accomplished at Sundance.