‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of January 28: Hope Demands Answers From Reese

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 28 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will face a myriad of emotions as the news of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adoption reaches her. Hope will lash out at Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) when she sees him, while Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) also have some concerns about the adoption.

Monday, January 28

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) met the baby that Steffy wants to adopt, per Inquisitr. He will feel an instant connection to the child. As he told Steffy, it seems as if she belongs with her and Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman.)

“Looking at her and feeling her … I mean, it makes me miss Beth, you know. But there’s something more … It’s like — it’s like she belongs here. It’s like she belongs to you and to Kelly and — maybe even to me. Steffy, thank you. Thank you for bringing this child into our lives.”

Reese rushes to rescue Zoe Buckingham, per Highlight Hollywood. Zoe, Tiffany (Maile Brady), and Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) are auditioning for a talent show on television. Little do they know that Reese’s debt collector has his sights on Zoe, and is planning on teaching Reese a lesson through harming Zoe. But Reese is also on the scene and will do whatever it takes to keep his daughter safe.

Tuesday, January 29

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) meets with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to sign the adoption papers. All of a sudden, the severity of her actions hits her and she begins to panic about the potential consequences of her actions.

Liam tells Hope that Steffy is going to adopt a newborn baby girl. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope will be horrified.

Wednesday, January 30

Ridge will find out that he will become a grandfather again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) will bond over their growing family.

While visiting her doctor, Hope will bump into Dr. Buckingham. She will lash out at the physician who helped her during labor and demand answers to her questions. She is still not clear about what happened on Catalina Island when Beth was born.

Thursday, January 31

Brooke and Ridge will realize that something is off with the adoption process when they notice how fast Steffy is able to make the baby her own.

Reese meets with the thugs and pays off the debt that he owes. He pleads with them to leave Zoe alone.

Friday, February 1

Hope will encourage Liam to spend time with Steffy, Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and the new baby. Brooke worries about Liam and Steffy spending so much time together.

After Reese informs Flo that he plans to leave Los Angeles, she becomes overwhelmed about her part in Reese’s crimes.