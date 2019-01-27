Could Justin Chatwin Return For Emmy Rossum’s ‘Shameless’ Exit?

Many fans wonder if Emmy could get the same happily ever after as her brother Ian.

Justin Chatwin was with the Showtime series – and Fiona – from the start. Exiting and entering the series as Jimmy, Steve, and several other names, Chatwin and Emmy Rossum’s character had a fire and passion similar to that of Ian and Mickey Milkovich.

As those who watched the first half of Season 9 know, the writers made the decision to bring Noel Fisher back to take on the role of Mickey one more time to give Cameron Monaghan’s character Ian a truly satisfying exit.

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show runner John Wells revealed the decision to bring Fisher back was the only real ending they saw for Ian Gallagher as they didn’t want to leave the character stranded with no form of protection.

During that same interview, Wells was also asked whether he had entertained the idea of bringing Chatwin’s character back one last time to save Fiona from the chaos she was currently enduring.

While Wells didn’t say yes to the question, he didn’t say no either.

“I can say absolutely nothing about it, although you don’t want to perform the same magic trick twice in one season,” he said in response.

While fans – and the Inquisitr – speculated the writers may decide to bring Noel back to take on the role of Mickey one last night, it was a secret kept under wraps until those last few moments of Cameron’s final episode of the series.

Just like when fans started to grow suspicious that Fisher may be making an appearance in Season 9, Justin’s name has also popped up in the credits for the year 2019 of Shameless on IMDb.

In the interview mentioned above, Wells explained that he wasn’t sure it would be a good idea to perform the same “hat trick” twice. To which he was referring to bringing Mickey back to give Ian his happily ever after.

PSA!: Justin Chatwin (Jimmy Steve) is credited for the last episode of season 9. Yesssss???????? #Shameless #jimmysteve pic.twitter.com/7RhWwM2bC0 — luna (@lalauryndeponte) October 26, 2018

So, the writers could still be bringing the character back without following the same notion of running off into the sunset together in a happy-ever-after lovers’ sort of fashion.

After all, as die-hard fans of the series know, it wouldn’t be the first time Chatwin’s character returned in an attempt to get Fiona to run away with him only to get rejected.

Check out Katey Sagal on #Shameless this Sunday at 9pm. Lordy, we had fun! #OnlyOnShowtime pic.twitter.com/6lSASxhCcu — William H. Macy (@WilliamHMacy) January 26, 2019

Only time will tell how the character of Fiona Gallagher will exit the series. Fortunately, Wells did assure fans of the series that he does leave the ending open in a way that would allow Emmy to return to Shameless if she ever decided to do so.

New episodes of Shameless air every Sunday night only on Showtime.