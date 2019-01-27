Watch Girona FC Vs Barcelona Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Sunday Match Live Online

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez return to the Barcelona starting lineup against host Girona in Sunday La Liga action.

La Liga leaders Barcelona will need to bounce back from a shocking 2-0 loss to Sevilla in a Copa del Rey match at mid-week, per the BBC, and coach Ernesto Valverde has just the recipe for recovery — returning three elite players to the starting 11 against mid-table Girona FC, after resting the trio for for Wednesday’s Cup match. Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets were left out of the Copa del Rey squad altogether, while Messi’s partner up front, Uruguayan Luis Suarez, started on the bench. But all three will return as Barcelona attempts to widen its two-point lead atop the Spanish top flight in a match that will live stream from Girona.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Girona FC vs. FC Barcelona showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, January 27, at the 13,000-seat Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 3:15 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 10:15 p.m. EST, 7:15 a.m. PST. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday night, India Standard Time.

Valverde is apparently placing top priority on La Liga, and was willing to jeopardize Barcelona’s chances for a fifth consecutive Copa del Rey trophy — and 31st overall — by sitting the three superstars, according to a report by Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper.

“It’s the coach’s decision, he knows the players the best and how they are,” Valverde said, quoted by The Mail.

“Nobody has the data about the players that I have, only us on the inside, and I have to take decisions based on that. I do what I think is best for my team, for the club and for the player.”

While Messi (18) and Suarez (15) are the top and second-highest goal scorers in La Liga, per BBC‘s stats, the player with more goals than anyone not playing for Barcelona is Suarez’s fellow Uruguayan, Girona’s Cristhian Stuani, who has tallied 12 in the league to date, his second season with the club since coming over from English club Middlesbrough.

Cristhian Stuani of Girona FC has scored more La Liga goals this season than anyone not playing for Barcelona. David Ramos / Getty Images

