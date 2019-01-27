XXXTentacion’s Son Born Seven Months After His Death, Gekyume Onfroy’s Name Came From Word The Rapper Created

Seven months after rapper XXXTentacion was killed in what police described as a robbery gone wrong, the late rapper’s girlfriend has given birth to their son, a baby boy named Gekyume Onfroy, who takes his name from a word the rapper created.

The late rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, announced the birth of the baby boy on Saturday, explaining that the boy’s unique name was actually a word the rapper coined before his death.

“We’re happy to confirm that baby and mother are healthy. Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means ‘a different state’ or ‘next’ universe of thought,” the family of the late rapper said in a statement quoted by ET Online.

“XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first-born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love.”

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed in a violent armed robbery in Florida on June 18 after being shot in the neck. Video of the immediate aftermath of the shooting quickly spread around the internet, showing the unconscious rapper slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car.

It was less than a day after his death that the late rapper’s girlfriend announced she was pregnant with his child, sharing a picture of the sonogram on her Instagram account.

“He left us a final gift,” Bernard wrote in the caption for the image before eventually making the page private.

There was some question in the immediate wake of XXXTentacion’s murder of what would happen to the rapper’s fortune. As the New York Post‘s Page Six reported, the 20-year-old stated in his will that he had no children, and left all of his property to his mother and siblings in a trust. The report added that he likely had the will drawn up before his girlfriend became pregnant.

The will itself drew some controversy, as XXXTentacion had it drafted after he posted a video online predicting his own violent death and saying he hoped his music would be able to live on and help his fans lead a good life.

“If I’m gonna die, or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy — or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life,” Onfroy added. “Regardless of the [negatives] around my name.”

XXXTentacion’s mother said that he learned just a week before his death that his girlfriend was pregnant.