Paris Hilton Flashes Her Black Bra Under Nude-Toned Dress On Instagram

Paris Hilton shared a new Instagram video with clips of her modeling a nude-toned minidress. She flashed her black bra in many of the clips, as she showed off her chest in several poses. The still shows her sitting on the ground in front of a chaise chair decorated with tons of rabbit plush. She also added a space-like filter to give the video a surreal vibe, and the clips shifted quickly for a very trendy look.

Hilton is also promoting her party on February 9, which is going to be her official birthday party at the Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. The poster reveals that Paris will be playing a live set with DJ Dnial. The venue is known for their celebrity DJs and the giant indoor pool, which explains their name. In addition to dancing on the floor, you can even gamble or head to the loft for a VIP experience.

Fans can expect more information about the party as the date nears, and hopefully, Hilton will share tons of photos and videos on the day of. Her actual birthday is on the 17th, and she’ll be turning 38-years-old.

Additionally, Paris’ Instagram Stories are filled with reposts of fans’ photos and videos, many which reference her. She also shared a video of herself driving down a palm tree-lined street, which she captioned, “mood.”

Hilton recently spoke with V Magazine about her 21st birthday, as she looked back on her iconic outfit from the night.

“For my 21st birthday, I was like, I need to wear the most epic outfits ever. Before I moved to New York I was a huge tomboy…. Then in New York I just loved going to parties. It all started when David LaChapelle shot us for Vanity Fair and that came out when we were teenagers and we were around [age] 17…. Oh I forgot, I did six birthday parties. One in London. That’s where I wore the Swarovski crystal dress by Julien Macdonald that I’ve seen so many people wear. When I saw it, I was like, oh my God, this dress is everything.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Paris chooses to wear for her upcoming birthday. For now, it’s hard to know if she’s going to have six parties next month, but maybe she’s planning on more celebrations past the one on February 9. Whatever the case, she’s looking as youthful and glamorous as ever.