Melania Trump Faces Backlash Following Promise To Continue Protecting Children Everywhere

In wake of the ongoing immigration crisis, many felt Melania Trump's vow was hypocritical.

First Lady Melania Trump is facing backlash on social media due to a recent tweet in which she promises to continue to work towards protecting children everywhere. Due to the current crisis at the border, many felt her vow was hypocritical. They pointed to the thousands of immigrant children that have been separated from their parents by the Trump Administration, according to the Huffington Post. Twitter users criticized her claim, saying that she has done little to advocate for our nation’s youth during her stint in the White House.

Melania’s tweet included a photo of herself dressed up glamorously and strolling through the White House grounds. “Our work in the East wing continues into 2019 with online safety, fighting opioid abuse & supporting the well-being of children everywhere #BeBest,” she wrote. Her tweet is in regards to a public awareness campaign she founded to advocate for American children by increasing awareness about topics that threaten our nation’s youth such as drug use and bullying.

Our work in the East wing continues into 2019 with online safety, fighting opioid abuse & supporting the well-being of children everywhere! #BeBest pic.twitter.com/4TayvDP0y4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 26, 2019

Twitter users questioned Melania about what she is doing to protect the immigrant children that are being kept in camps away from their families. Reports from the refugee camps state that they are well beyond their occupancy limit, struggling to provide food and medical resources to the many young children. As a result, many migrant children have fallen ill while in U.S. custody. Two children under the age of ten died while in custody at the border just last month alone. Meanwhile, those who do survive the camps will face immeasurable emotional trauma from being isolated from their families. Experts worry about the psychological effects on a child who had to watch their parents being detained.

Many believe these conditions are inhumane, a way of punishing children for being in a situation in which they never had any control over. “What about the children that have been separated from their families and placed in interment camps – these are crimes against humanity and should be prosecuted,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the first lady’s tweet.

Others brought up the partial government shutdown that came to an end on Friday after 35 days. Thousands of government employees were out of work during this time and facing financial crises of their own. “How about the children that are separated from their parents at the border? And what about the children of federal workers? The shutdown was very damaging,” another user questioned Melania.