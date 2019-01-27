‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Lolo Jones Remains In House After Rumors Of Departure

The Olympian remains in the game after it was rumored she got physical with Tamar Braxton.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

There has been some clarification regarding the recent drama surrounding Celebrity Big Brother contestants Lolo Jones and Tamar Braxton. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lolo and Tamar got into a very heated argument that caused producers to cut off the live feed early Saturday afternoon. Rumors began spreading that the altercation became physical after Lolo slapped the sunglasses off Tamar’s head. The rumors progressed on Twitter and claimed Lolo had been booted from the show, but now it appears that’s not the case.

Approximately eight hours after the live feed cut out, they were turned back on to show both Tamar and Lolo in the house. CBS has a very strict anti-violence policy, which is causing fans to believe things never got physical between the women, to begin with. It almost seemed like nothing had ever happened, as Lolo and Tamar continued on with normal conversations.

The Braxton Family Values star did mention her son several times and asked Lolo and the houseguests not to bring him up again, something viewers did not see on the live feeds. Joey Lawrence and Ryan Lochte commented on the altercation between the women, with Ryan admitting he thought Lolo and Tamar were going to “fight fight.” After Joey agreed with Ryan, the feeds cut out yet again.

If production is unhappy with conversations between houseguests, they will normally cut the live feeds so they can send a message overhead telling them to cease said conversation. Within a minute or two, the feeds were back on and no one has mentioned the verbal argument between the women since.

After the rumors spread about Lolo’s departure fans were wondering how production was going to deal with her removal. Some viewers were hoping Jonathan Bennett would be given a second chance and brought back to replace the bobsledder. Losing a houseguest unexpectedly can dramatically change the game’s structure since evictions and competitions are scheduled ahead of time and the smallest bump in the road can screw everything up.

ICYMI: It was a wild, drama-filled first week in the #BBCeleb house! Catch up now on the competitions, alliances, and first eviction: https://t.co/6NiCDx3zO4 pic.twitter.com/pKgLKm839W — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 26, 2019

For now, Lolo is safe and still in the house and also remains off the block. New Head of Household Kato Kaelin did nominate Tamar, however, alongside his second nominee, Dina Lohan.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The Power of Veto competition, Veto Ceremony, and live eviction will follow on Monday night at 8 p.m. EST.