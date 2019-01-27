Demi Lovato Celebrates Six Months Of Sobriety After Overdose

Former Disney star Demi Lovato took to her Instagram Stories recently to celebrate six months of sobriety with her 70.9 million followers.

Demi, who is now 26, shared two photos on her Instagram Stories with her huge following to mark the special occasion. The first photo is of the singer’s open hand, holding a circular blue charm that said six months.

The second features a giant slice of blue iced cake that was frosted with a big bold number six on top. Next to the cake, a large note reads, “Happy 6 mo we are so f*****g proud of you! Love, Team DL.”

The Camp Rock actress stamped the photo with text that said, “BEST DAY EVER.”

While the young singer seems to be succeeding in her journey to sobriety, it wasn’t long ago that Demi was headed in a very different direction. TMZ reminded us it was just last summer that she nearly lost her battle with addiction when she overdosed on Oxycontin that was laced with Fentanyl, a drug that is shown to be 100 times stronger than average morphine.

After being found unresponsive by members of her staff, the songstress was rushed to the hospital and spent more nearly two weeks recovering in Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

After her release from the hospital, Demi was flown to an undisclosed rehab facility, where she completed a full 90 days of intensive treatment for her addiction. During her treatment and recovery, Lovato opted to remove herself from the social media spotlight, choosing to focus instead on her goals and treatment.

Just before she entered the treatment center, Lovato took to Instagram to thank her fans for all the support they had given and to promise them that she would keep fighting until she got better.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting,” the singer penned in her post – that has since been deleted – before entering rehab, MSN Entertainment reported.

Now clean and sober, she has begun the transition of easing back into social media and has begun sharing her milestones and accomplishments with her fans.

The singer’s massive social media continue to reach out and provide encouragement, which most hope in tandem with the love and support she receives from her family and team will be the push that keeps her striving for her next milestone.