Dove Cameron Posts Racy Bikini Video And A Message To Her Haters: ‘Get More Comfortable With The Human Body’

Cameron posted a longer message about body positivity on her Instagram page.

Dove Cameron is going to post bikini videos on her social media if she wants to, and the young star doesn’t care what her haters may think about it.

The 23-year-old Disney Channel actress posted a video on her Instagram page this weekend showing herself modeling a revealing swimsuit while sitting on a bed. The video was filtered so it wasn’t totally revealing, but it did show off the actress’s very toned physique.

If haters had a problem with it, Dove let them know in the video’s caption that she didn’t care.

“I love the female body,” she wrote.

“Guys if I’m in a bathing suit, and I’m 23 and you’re tripping, you need to re-evaluate what trips you up. And also get more comfortable w the human body.”

Cameron stayed on the same point for her next Instagram post, a classical painting showing nude subjects. In the rather lengthy caption, Dove reminded critics that “the human body isn’t offensive” and called on people to stop objectifying women so much that they believe something “natural and beautiful” could be offensive.

“Also let women define their own bodies & their relationship to their bodies for themselves,” she wrote. “Stop defining women’s bodies for said women. (goes for women shaming women as well) it’s so repressed and unhealthy to look at nakedness and see something bad. it’s just hundreds of years of social conditioning & it’s super weird.”

Dove added that it is especially dangerous when aimed at young children, making nudity feel inappropriate and only leading to more objectification.

This is not the first time that Dove Cameron has opened up about her views on body positivity. The actress and singer had previously revealed that she suffered from an eating disorder as the pressures of trying to maintain a certain image grew too much for her.

“I’ve never said this before, but I had such a bad case of anorexia. I was so badly down that hole,” Cameron told StyleCaster, adding that it was so bad she would sometimes go days without eating. Dove also said she believed she needed to “be as skinny as I possibly could to be loved and appreciated and good enough” and put herself through dangerous spells without eating to do so.

Dove Cameron has now tried to push a message of body acceptance and positivity, saying men and women of all sizes should be able to love their bodies without pressure.