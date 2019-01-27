Andy Cohen Celebrated At Beverly Hills Baby Shower Attended By Nearly 50 Real Housewives

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen will be welcoming his first child, a boy, any day now. To celebrate the wonderful news, he was thrown a baby shower attended by dozens of Bravo Real Housewives and some of his other famous friends on Saturday, January 26.

The big event took place at The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, which is co-owned by one of the Bravo bigwig’s best friends, Bruce Bozzi. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the five OG Housewives — Kyle Richards, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, and Vicki Gunvalson — organized and co-hosted the bash for their much-loved boss.

People reported that the baby shower’s theme was “A Star is Born,” and blue and white decorations were used to decorate the party’s room. White balloons hung from the ceiling, there was a wall of white flowers with blue hydrangeas shaped like a star for guests to take photos in front of, and the long dinner table was adorned with long-stem candles and white and blue flowers. For fun, there was a caricaturist on hand to draw amusing portraits of the partygoers.

Attendees used gold flatware for the three-course, sit-down meal that E! News said featured a choice of Chinese chicken salad or lobster Cobb salad for an appetizer. The main course options were salmon with mango salsa, sliced espresso-rubbed grass-fed filet mignon with onion straws, or chicken paillard. The side dishes were grilled asparagus, French fried potatoes, spinach, and polenta cakes. For dessert, there were chocolate chip cookies, creme brulee, and key lime pie, as well as a three-tiered gold-and-white cake.

Cohen, 50, wore a baby blue suit to the baby shower at which nearly 50 past and present Housewives showed up to fete the mastermind behind their popular programs, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards, and Lisa Rinna; The Real Housewives of Dallas‘ LeeAnne Locken, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, and Kameron Westcott; The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub; The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan; The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson; and The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Robyn Dixon, and Karen Huger.

Additionally, actors Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn, musician John Mayer, former Flipping Out star Jenni Pulos, and comedian/SiriusXM host Amy Phillips were also at the afternoon celebration.

Cohen and many of the Bravolebrities in attendance shared photos and videos from all over social media, and everyone seemed like they were having a great time at the fabulous party.

Hopefully, the father-to-be got everything he needed for his son’s New York City nursery.