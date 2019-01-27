Watch South Africa Vs Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: ‘Pink ODI’ Start Time, Preview, Watch 4th ODI Match Online

South Africa have won every edition of their annual "Pink ODI," but Pakistan will need to break that streak to stay alive in the five-match series.

After winning a rain-shortened third one-day international match to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against visiting Pakistan, South Africa will once again don their pink cricket kits for their annual breast cancer research fundraising match, known as the “Pink ODI,” per CricBuzz, as they look to seal the series. And if history is any indication, the Proteas have the advantage, having never suffered defeat in any of the previous six “Pink” matches, with the latest taking place Sunday, a match that will live stream from Johannesburg.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the “Pink ODI” match between South Africa and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10 a.m. South Africa Standard Time on Sunday, January 27, at the 34,000-seat Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 1 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India, the match gets underway at 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to either stay up late or get up extremely early to watch the match at 3 a.m. EST or midnight PT, while in the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday.

South Africa pulled out a rain-shortened win, batting second and scoring 187 for the loss of just two wickets to win under the Duckworth-Lewis scoring method, despite Pakistan posting a formidable 317 for six to open, as ESPN‘s stats show. Newly called up for the remainder of the ODI series, number three batsman Reeza Hendricks led the way for South Africa with 83 not out.

Rain is again expected on Sunday for the Pink ODI. Here are the projected teams for the match, according to CricInfo:

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 2 Hashim Amla, 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Faf du Plessis (captain), 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Dale Steyn, 10 Beuran Hendricks, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Imran Tahir.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman/Shan Masood, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Imad Wasim/Faheem Ashraf, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Mohammad Amir, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Reeza Hendricks scored 83 not out for South Africa in the third ODI. Lee Warren / Getty Images

In South Africa, the fourth South Africa vs. Pakistan ODI match will live stream via SuperSport.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the fourth of five South Africa vs. Pakistan ODI matches live on PTV Sports, and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should visit Sony Six.

In the United Kingdom, the cricket match will live stream via Sky Sports Now TV. And to watch a live stream of the “Pink” South Africa vs. Pakistan ODI meeting in the five-game ODI series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.