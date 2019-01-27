Johnny Depp’s Daughter, Lily-Rose, Flaunts Toned Midriff In Crop Top On Instagram

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose, is making a name for herself in the modeling world. The 19-year-old landed the cover for Jalouse Magazine, and shared sneak peeks of the contents with her fans on Instagram. Lily-Rose posed in several outfits for the publication, with the cover image showing her doing a plie while wearing a white leotard with colorful sleeves. An alternate cover featured the model wearing a Chanel tank top, as she was photographed in black-and-white while the lettering was done in colorful hues.

In addition, Depp sported a black crop tank with cutouts on the sides, along with a black choker necklace and shiny black pants. A Chanel belt brought the outfit together, as Lily-Rose wore her hair pulled up in a tight ponytail. Fans loved the photos from the shoot, as they commented, “Great job!”, “YEEESSSSS,” and “SO CUTE WITH THE BUCKET HAT OMG.”

Lily-Rose’s second-newest post was promoting a movie called “Les Fauves,” which she starred in. According to IMDB, the movie is about young people disappearing. She plays Laura, who wants to solve the mystery. So far, the film has garnered a rating of 4.8 out of 10 on the site by the general public. It just debuted in France a few days ago, so no doubt there will be more reviews pouring in in the coming weeks.

At any rate, Lily-Rose is obviously doing an amazing job repping Chanel in the new magazine issue. She spoke with Vogue about what the brand means to her, as the model revealed some personal information.

“My first memories of Chanel are really actually quite family-orientated. Digging around in my mum’s closet. You know, Chanel is really the first thing that comes to mind when I think of fashion because I would try on all of her dresses and shoes – even though I was in diapers at the time! There’s actually a picture of me in a diaper wearing Chanel pumps. And same with the fragrances. My mum and my grandmother always wore Chanel fragrances, No.5 in particular, so that scent is really nostalgic as well.”

It’s no surprise to hear that Lily-Rose’s mom, Vanessa Paradis, was a huge lover of Chanel. After all, Vanessa worked for Chanel as a model in the early 1990s.

And when it comes to advice from her mom, Lily-Rose Depp mentioned that “It’s all the very basic stuff really, like the importance of washing your skin.”