Demi Rose Flaunts Her Stunning Figure In Latest Bathing Suit Shot On Instagram

The model showed off her toned physique in a sultry Instagram post.

Demi Rose set pulses racing with a steamy Instagram post on Saturday night. The model wowed her 8.1 million followers by sharing a stunning shot that showed off her enviable figure in a barely-there bathing suit that left little to the imagination.

In the photo, Rose is sitting in the ocean on the beach, with her legs folded under her. The model’s long brown hair hangs in thick waves around her face. Her makeup is kept light and natural, to fit in with the relaxed beach atmosphere. She wears a bright red one-piece bathing suit with a dramatic cutout that shows off her toned abs and a hint of underboob, while the high cut of the suit accentuates her long legs and curvy backside.

The model, who has been romantically linked with Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga as well as Drake, has been hard at work in Tulum, Mexico for the photo shoot, which took advantage of her famous hourglass figure. But Rose isn’t relaxing anytime soon; the busy model has already moved on to her next exotic locale — this time in Thailand, where she’s been treating fans to a look at her busy and glamorous life.

While her Instagram stories show Rose partying with friends at Sri Panwa, the model remains particularly committed to one thing in particular — her fitness and health. Rose is a confessed fitness fanatic, and has opened up with fans about all the hard work she puts into maintaining her spectacular figure.

The model, who credits her jaw-dropping physique to “genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym, and a good well balanced nutritious diet,” according to the Daily Mail, tries to stay healthy even when she’s traveling the world. She focuses on healthy foods like fish, eggs, and peanut butter to stay fit, and likes to hit the gym four to five times a week with her personal trainer.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can,” she said in an interview. “With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine.”

Additionally, Rose often shares videos of herself working at the gym, and it’s clear all her efforts have paid off.

The model has also been extremely candid about the beauty procedures she uses to keep herself camera-ready at all times. In October, she treated fans to a video of one such procedure — a non-surgical butt lift. This treatment, which tightens the skin and helps reduce cellulite, is popular among celebrities who prefer a non-invasive solution to the pesky problem of cellulite.