‘Democrats Have Trump By The B***s,’ Says Former Trump Campaign Official As Allies Vent Over Shutdown Cave

Close allies and former aides to Donald Trump are calling the 35-day government shutdown 'all for nothing' after Trump gave in to Democrats and accepted deal with no border wall funding.

After President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would agree to end the 35-day government shutdown for three weeks, despite not receiving any guarantee of money from Congress to fund the border wall he promised during his 2016 presidential campaign, as CNN reported, many of his supporters and close allies lashed out at him for what they said was a complete surrender to the demands of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats.

“It’s like watching a house completely engulfed in flames. There’s nothing you can do except watch,” one unnamed former 2016 Trump campaign aide told Politico.

A former Trump White House official also blasted Trump to Politico, saying that “President” Nancy Pelosi “runs the country now.”

“He allowed 35 days of chaos and hurt all for nothing,” another ex-official in the Trump White House told the site. “I’m so glad people will start being paid, but this could have been done in December.”

Trump defended his “deal” to end the shutdown without wall funding by claiming that in three weeks, he will order the border wall constructed, no matter what.

“This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!” he wrote on Twitter.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi forced Donald Trump too end the government shutdown with no money for his border wall. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trumps’ White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders echoed Trump’s claim.

“In 21 days President @realDonaldTrump is moving forward building the wall with or without the Democrats,” Huckabee Sanders wrote on her own official Twitter account.

“The only outstanding question is whether the Democrats want something or nothing.”

But even Trump’s allies were skeptical of his boast that he would somehow start building the wall in three weeks, even without congressional funding, according to the Politico report.

“He’s going to cave again in [three] weeks,” a former Trump campaign official told the site. “Democrats have Trump by the b***s.”

Trump strongly implied in his Friday announcement ending the shutdown that if he did not obtain a wall funding commitment before February 21, he would declare a national emergency and simply order the wall to be built, according to the Washington Post. But even if Trump took that step, the wall remains months or even years from a start to construction, according to a report by the group American Oversight, which conducted a 20-month investigation into Trump’s wall plans — and found that there weren’t any.

“American Oversight’s investigation has determined that the administration has not only failed to make the necessary cost and funding determinations, it also hasn’t made adequate legal preparations for an infrastructure project of this scale,” the group revealed. “The administration has made no serious efforts on a number of key prerequisites to building a wall along the U.S. Mexico border.”