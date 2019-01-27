Meghan Markle’s High-Maintenance Ways Have Reportedly Made The Normally Jovial Prince Harry ‘Grumpy And Aloof’

Prince Harry has always been known as an affable member of the royal family, even setting aside time to get drinks with members of the press during royal tours across the world. But a new report claims that Meghan Markle has changed that.

The report from the New York Post’s Page Six claimed that Duchess Meghan’s high-maintenance ways are taking a toll on Harry, who, as a result, has become more closed off and seems to be losing his normally jovial attitude. Duncan Larcombe, who covered the royal family for the Sun newspaper for years, told Page Six that members of the press have seen a major change in Prince Harry since he got married.

“All of Harry’s staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them [together] are high maintenance,” said Larcombe, who noted that the change has made Prince Harry “quite grumpy and aloof” from his own inner circle of staff.

“Harry was always very pally with [them], so this is very unlike him.”

“What people love about Harry is that he wears his heart on his sleeve,” Larcombe added. “He’s down to earth, a normal guy trapped in the royal world, and he doesn’t take himself very seriously. But now he is.”

There have been a number of reports that Meghan Markle has found it difficult fitting in with the very rigid world of the royal family and all of the strict protocols that come with it. The report noted that Meghan has always prided herself on her independence, and has bristled at the restrictions while coming into conflict with the staff there to help her, even reportedly yelling at a hairdresser as the couple was preparing to go to the Invictus Games. Other reports claimed that she has felt conflicted about leaving behind her life as an actress for the pressure that comes from being part of the royal family.

How Meghan Markle’s ‘ambitious’ attitude is affecting Prince Harry https://t.co/LpLxqKxlqZ pic.twitter.com/hLzJXeYoxw — Page Six (@PageSix) January 26, 2019

But it can often be difficult to sort fact from rumor when it comes to the royal family, whose members have been continually targeted for rumors by celebrity news outlets. For years, many of these reports falsely claimed that Kate Middleton was pregnant or that she and Prince William were on the rocks, and Meghan Markle had also emerged as a major target for rumors since she and Prince Harry were married last year. For Duchess Meghan, many of the reports — mostly anonymously sourced — have focused on her relationships with other members of the royal family, including an alleged feud with Kate Middleton.