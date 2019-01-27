Olivia Culpo Flaunts Sideboob, Tight Curves, And Long Legs In Her ‘Little Black Jumpsuit’

American model, actress, and former beauty queen Olivia Culpo has transformed herself into a rising star in the entertainment and fashion industry. Regardless of what project she is working on, she always remains professional while flaunting her toned physique and sense of style.

When she’s not wowing audiences on the big screen or magazine covers, Culpo can be found attracting new fans on Instagram. At the time of writing, the supermodel has accrued more than 3.7 million Instagram followers, with her sultry and sexy photos raising heart rates all over the world.

Olivia is sure to get some blood pumping in her latest Instagram share, which showcases her taut physique and impeccable choice in clothing. In terms of framing, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star has chosen to show three slightly different pictures side-by-side, making it look as if Culpo is modeling or walking down a runway, something that she is all too familiar with.

With each individual image shot and presented with a narrow width, it’s a bit tough to figure out exactly where Olivia Culpo is in her latest Instagram share. Two days ago, she posted a picture — once again on Instagram — which is geotagged in Los Angeles, California. That being said, the life of a professional model can be busy and frantic, so there’s a good chance that Culpo posted this picture from somewhere outside L.A.

In her newest snapshot, Olivia is showing off her assets and fashion sense in full force. Across all three individual pictures, Culpo can be seen wearing a tight black jumpsuit, which travels down the length of her body, ending at her hips. This particular outfit doesn’t seem to feature any buttons or other fasteners topside, which in turn, provides a glimpse at Culpo’s curvaceous assets. Down south, the model is rocking a pair of high-heeled, thigh-high boots, which showcase her long and well-toned legs.

Despite only having been live for just over an hour — at the time of writing, that is — Olivia Culpo’s latest Instagram share has proved popular among her followers. This particular image has accrued more than 41,000 likes, with over 200 fans taking the time to pen a comment.

“Really one of the most gorgeous ppl [sic] out there,” one Instagram user commented. “You’re defining the word beauty,” another chimed in, capping of the message with five heart eyes emoji.

Speaking recently to Fashionista, Culpo explained her personal fashion style, and how she goes about figuring out what to buy and wear.

“I would describe my personal style as classic, but playing with contemporary trends. For me, it’s all about the way that I feel. Obviously, we go through different phases in our lives where there are different outfits or looks that we find intriguing, but I do feel like, with me, it was trial and error. There are times when I notice I’ve been really into accessories and scarves and whatnot, and then others where I like to be very minimal and simple,” Culpo detailed.