‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Lolo Jones Reportedly Booted After Physical Altercation

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

Another day, another Celebrity Big Brother scandal. It was reported earlier in the week that former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci had self-evicted himself, which caused quite the frenzy online. On Friday night’s episode, it was revealed that Scaramucci’s participation in the game was a twist and he was never really a houseguest after all, which many fans weren’t buying. The reality show’s newest scandal comes in the form of Lolo Jones, who has reportedly been kicked out of the house after getting in a physical altercation with Tamar Braxton.

Earlier today, the Inquisitr reported that Tamar and Lolo had gotten in a verbal argument, which prompted producers to cut the live feeds. The Shade Room is now reporting that Lolo was kicked out of the house because of stirrings on Twitter. A spoiler account on Twitter is also confirming that Lolo was kicked out of the house after she slapped the sunglasses off of Tamar’s face.

Before the live feeds went out earlier this afternoon, the two women were seen going back and forth encouraging one another to start a fight with the other. It appeared as if somebody called Tamar a b**** and she claimed she would start yanking people if anyone called her the name again. Lolo told Tamar to do it (yank her) when everything went dark. The Olympian and singer also got into an extremely heated altercation earlier in the day about gameplay, which caused Lolo to start screaming obscenities at her former friend. It’s also being reported that Kandi Burruss tried to break up the fight between the two women, though it was too little, too late.

At the time of this publication, the live feeds were still down, meaning producers are scrambling to come up with a solution. Fans became frustrated during Season 1 of Celebrity Big Brother when two houseguests decided to self evict themselves. Viewers were looking forward to a more normal season of Big Brother this time around, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

For the time being, Season 1 of Celebrity Big Brother is being aired on the live streams, causing an uproar among fans on Twitter. Live feeds can only be watched by those who purchase them and this eight-hour blackout isn’t sitting too well with loyal Big Brother fans who have shelled out the cash.

BREAKING! Its been suggested that Lolo Jones got kicked out of the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house after her shocking incident with Tamar Braxton! https://t.co/3wrpNhdBg2 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 26, 2019

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.