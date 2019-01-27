WWE News: Roman Reigns Gives Update On Health, New Movie, And Return To The Ring

The "Big Dog" has now updated everyone on how he is doing with his leukemia battle.

Back in October, Roman Reigns shocked everyone when he relinquished the WWE Universal Championship and revealed he was once again battling leukemia. Many people had no idea that the superstar even had the disease, and it was something that captured the hearts of millions. Now, the 33-year-old former multi-time champion has spoken out about his health, his new movie project, and a return to the ring for WWE.

When Reigns went out and had to give up the top title on Monday Night Raw, no one really knew what to do. One of the biggest stars in the company was about to step aside, and there was no real way of knowing just how long he would be out of the ring. Still, that was the last thing on everyone’s mind, as fans, friends, and family simply wanted him to get healthy again and be alright.

Earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that Reigns would make his big screen debut in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, as reported by the Inquisitr. Obviously, Reigns is doing well enough to still get out and stay active, but how is he, really?

With the announcement that he would star alongside his real-life cousin, The Rock, Reigns also wanted to let his fans know how he is doing. That’s when he also posted on his official Instagram account to give an update on his wellbeing and the possibility of a future WWE return.

The image features Reigns in a scene from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as The Rock runs fights in the distance. Reigns is featured in true Samoan garb and screaming at downed enemies in front of him.

It’s a very telling photo filled with a lot of action, but it’s the dissection of the caption that truly gives a great deal of information. Of course, he is thankful for his new venture into movies and he appreciates all that the Fast & Furious family has done for him.

Reigns referred to the time spent with his cousin on set as a “healing grace” and he’s thankful for being a part of the franchise. For WWE fans, though, it’s the second to last paragraph of his caption that will have them excited, as Roman appears determined to return to the ring sooner rather than later.

There’s really no way of knowing when Roman Reigns will be at a point in his leukemia battle where WWE will allow him to wrestle again. Still, seeing that he has filmed a movie and is anxious to return to WWE, it’s a good sign for his fans. Many big-time superstars who star in movies usually end up leaving wrestling for Hollywood, but the “Big Dog” knows he has unfinished business to take care of on Raw.