The Game Was Warned To Drop Kim Kardashian Sex Lyrics

Even though a single month of 2019 has yet to transpire, it seems that Kim Kardashian and her extended family have already found themselves embroiled in some juicy drama.

In a repeat of events from 2018, yet another music icon is dead set on dragging skeletons out of the closet by publicly bringing up his sexual history with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, hip hop artist The Game — birth name Jayceon Terrell Taylor — has rapped about Kim on his upcoming album, Born 2 Rap. While hosting a listening party for the album, a party guest captured a segment of The Game’s album and uploaded it to Instagram. The clip uploaded to Instagram featured a few choice lyrics.

“I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n***a. I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n***a.”

It’s not hard to see why these words have been inciting so much drama around the internet, and it seems a few of The Game’s closest friends and associates foresaw the backlash it might incite. As reported by TMZ, the rapper had plenty of people telling him to ax the lyrics from the final cut of his album. Evidently, it seems The Game chose not to.

As TMZ notes, business partners and close friends of The Game urged him to cut the lyric, perhaps fearing backlash from the Kardashians and Kanye West, Kim’s husband. The Game even ignored advice to reach out to Kanye ahead of time to warn him of the upcoming lyrics, and it seems this advice was tossed aside as well.

While The Game did include a throwaway apology lyric in the now infamous song, he did make a public statement, of sorts. As reported by Pop Culture, the hip hop artist took to Instagram to explain his rationale behind the controversial lyrics.

“I said what I said,” The Game wrote.

“I didn’t start rapping to be a nice guy. I speak my truths to my fans… If you don’t like it don’t listen to it. F— you…. One bar got everybody in their feelings. On a scale of 1-19 bout how mad are you.”

Even with The Game publicly acknowledging his actions, it seems the drama is far from over. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, new lyrics have surfaced, which reference a potential sexual act being performed by makeup mogul — and Kim’s sister — Kylie Jenner.

“Her sister made a billion in makeup / I used to make her Frosted Flakes when she wakes up.”

At the time of writing, Kanye West has not publicly responded to The Game’s controversial lyrics.