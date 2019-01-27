MIT Has Created Special Lasers That Are Able To Broadcast Secret Whispers For Your Ears Only

MIT's new laser system can transmit a personal message, even from meters away, that is whispered in the target person's ears and which only they can hear.

At Lincoln Laboratory at MIT, special new technology is being created that uses cutting edge lasers to attract moisture within the air which then takes aim at a specific person’s ear. This process, amazingly, will send a whispered message of whatever kind, even from many meters away, that causes the person it was delivered to to hear a secret whisper that is heard in their ears only.

As ScienceAlert reports, MIT physicist and team leader of the project, Charles M. Wynn, explained the goal of the revolutionary new laser system, stating, “Our system can be used from some distance away to beam information directly to someone’s ear.”

With a super secret laser that can cause a personal message to be whispered in one person’s ear from a distance, there are almost certainly a myriad of different organizations lining up to test out MIT’s new system, but for those concerned that a laser infiltrating your ear with a message may be harmful in some way, Wynn has put everyone’s mind to rest when he noted that this is the first laser system ever created that is completely safe for both skin and eyes.

“It is the first system that uses lasers that are fully safe for the eyes and skin to localize an audible signal to a particular person in any setting.”

MIT Has Invented Slightly Eerie Lasers That Transmit Whispers Only You Can Hear https://t.co/2aykyzxJAY — ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) January 25, 2019

Technology which is able to focus sound into a very small field has been in existence for quite some time now already, although up until now it has mainly focused on taking speakers to make soundwaves even more intense and noticeable, yet this process has made it so that the person that is needed to pick up the message would have to be quite close to hear anything.

Optical technology, on the other hand, is much more useful in this regard as it can be created to wield a much higher frequency, which means the message can be transmitted at a greater distance. In the case of the technology that MIT has created, their laser is a 1.9 micrometre thulium laser.

As Wynn has spoken of this incredible new system, “This can work even in relatively dry conditions because there is almost always a little water in the air, especially around people. We found that we don’t need a lot of water if we use a laser wavelength that is very strongly absorbed by water. This was key because the stronger absorption leads to more sound.”

While so far MIT’s lasers have reached a level of 60 decibels through testing, which is the sound that is normally heard a few meters away when people are engaged in a typical conversation, researchers believe that they will be able to amp up both the sound and distance, so that whispers will be audible from even farther away.

Details about MIT’s new laser system which can transmit whispers into a person’s ear have been published in OSA Publishing.