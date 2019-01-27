Singer Tom Jones, ‘The Voice UK’ Coach, Lost Major Weight On The ‘Caveman’ Diet

The 78-year-old Welsh crooner has embraced the paleo diet.

Singer Tom Jones wants fans to know that it’s never too late to lose weight because he’s recently dropped some significant poundage thanks to paleo, nicknamed the caveman diet. Jones, 78, who is a coach on the British version of The Voice, says that he wanted to make some changes and cleaned up what he eats.

Express says that Jones lost two stone (28 pounds) back in 2011 thanks to the paleo diet and has kept it off by making the necessary changes. He said he made the move away from processed foods and toward fresh, raw food.

“I was putting too much weight on. I didn’t think I was going to and I left the working out for a bit, thought I’d keep a check on it.”

At 5’10”, Jones said the weight gain was gradual but it added up.

“But with the Christmas puddings and cakes, before I knew it I was 230lb (16.4 stone) which was 30lb more than I should be.”

But the Welsh singer says when he went back on the road, he realized that his clothes didn’t fit, especially his suits.

“I couldn’t get into my suits. That’s when I thought, ‘this has got to stop.'”

Jones says that he hired a nutritionist after reading a book from the U.S., Syndrome X: The Complete Nutritional Program to Prevent and Reverse Insulin Resistance. He says that he worked on adding more fresh food into his life.

“I’d recommend it to anybody. It tells you to get back to what we used to eat when we were hunters and gatherers. Eat anything that’s natural – meat, fish, veg.”

The Voice judge says something else that made a big difference was cutting out drinking for a while. The dietician was alarmed when Jones explained that he was drinking a whole bottle of red wine every night by himself with dinner. He jokes that he didn’t tell him about all of the other alcohol he was consuming that added up.

“What I didn’t tell him was I’d started off with a martini, had a cognac and a bottle of champagne too.”

He said in just five months, he shed more than 30 pounds and he got back to working out. Jones says he picked up boxing after a recent health scare. Jones now tries to make it to the gym at least three days a week, even if he’s on the road, and that combined with watching his diet has made a big change.